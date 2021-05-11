Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise to Feature Alice Cooper, Queensrÿche, Skid Row, and Many More

The rockin' boat ride sets sail from Miami in February, hitting the Bahamas and Haiti along the way

Monsters of Rock Cruise 2022
Monsters of Rock Cruise 2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2021 | 10:33am ET

The Monsters of Rock Cruise will return in 2022 with a lineup headlined by Alice Cooper and featuring a who’s who of ’80s hair-metal bands. The rockin’ boat trip sets sail February 9th from Miami, hitting the Bahamas and Haiti before returning on February 14th.

The cruise also serves as a trip back in time, as ’80s stalwarts like Queensrÿche, Skid Row, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, Loudness, Vixen, and more will all be aboard. ’90s rockers Lit are also on the bill for the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which will be hosted by former That Metal Show stars Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson, and Jim Florentine, among others.

The itinerary will take attendees from Miami to the private CocoCay port on the Bahamas, followed by the private island of Labadee in Haiti. Among the activities at the various stops will be amusement parks, zip lining, snorkel safaris, kayak tours, and more.

Related Video

Throughout the cruise, there will numerous chances to interact with the musicians, including Q&A sessions, “Gong Show Karaoke”, “So You Think You Can Shred”, “Cooking with Rock Stars”, “Painting With Rock Stars”, “Rock Stars vs Average Joe Basketball”, and more.

See the full lineup in the poster below, and pick up tickets at the official Monsters of Rock Cruise website.

Monsters of Rock Cruise 2022 lineup poster

Latest Stories

Study Finds Listening to Hard Rock, Metal Leads to Unhealthy Food Choices

Weird Study: Listening to Hard Rock and Metal Can Lead to Unhealthy Food Choices

May 11, 2021

Megadeth statement on Ellefson

Megadeth: "There Are Clearly Aspects of David Ellefson's Life That He Has Kept to Himself"

May 10, 2021

LA Punk Show LAPD

Police Appear to Shoot "Less Lethal" Rounds into Crowd to Break Up Underground LA Punk Show

May 10, 2021

Iron Maiden Hellcat Indie Pale Lager Beer

Iron Maiden Announce New Hellcat India Pale Lager Craft Beer

May 10, 2021

 

Rise Against

Rise Against Announce 2021 Summer Tour

May 10, 2021

David Ellefson leaked video

Megadeth's David Ellefson Issues Statement Addressing Grooming Allegations

May 10, 2021

Evanescence Halestorm Tour 2021

Evanescence and Halestorm Announce 2021 US Arena Co-Headlining Tour

May 10, 2021

Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox, and "Sidney Jake" perform Firestarter

Robert Fripp and Toyah Perform The Prodigy's "Firestarter" and It "Cannot Be Unseen": Watch

May 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise to Feature Alice Cooper, Queensrÿche, Skid Row, and Many More

Menu Shop Search Help