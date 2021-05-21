Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

21 Savage Unleashes Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack: Stream

Featuring Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, and more

21 savage spiral from the book of saw soundtrack stream
21 Savage, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 14, 2021 | 10:11am ET

Spiral: From the Book of Saw starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson is in theaters today. To accompany the ninth installment of the Saw series, 21 Savage has released the film’s soundtrack, which he executive produced. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Spanning four tracks, the project arrives via 21’s own Slaughter Gang imprint. Featured artists include Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, and more.

The pandemic-delayed movie is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously helmed Saw II, III, and IV. Rock penned the screenplay and cast himself as a police detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks.

Related Video

Alongside his rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella), Banks attempts to hunt down Jigsaw after being personally contacted by the psychotic serial killer. Jackson rounds out the cast as Banks’ police veteran father.

To drum up anticipation for the soundtrack, 21 shared “Spiral”, his razor-sharp reworking of the classic Saw theme “Hello Zepp” by composer Charlie Clouser. He also shared an ominous trailer for the project, which you can revisit below.

Purchase the Spiral: From the Book of Saw soundtrack at 21 Savage’s website.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack Artwork:

21 savage spiral from the book of saw soundtrack artwork

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. 21 Savage – Spiral
02. Young Nudy – You Ain’t Hard
03. Real Recognize Rio, 21 Lil Harold, and SG Tip – Down Bad (feat. Millie Go Lightly)
04. 21 Savage – Emergency (feat. Gunna & Young Thug)

 

Latest Stories

Smol Data, photo by Melanie Wolff

Smol Data Unveil Debut Album Inconvenience Store: Stream

May 14, 2021

Jorja Smith, photo by Bardha Krasniqi

Jorja Smith Drops New EP Be Right Back: Stream

May 14, 2021

peter rosenberg real late new album next chamber new song stream

Peter Rosenberg Announces Debut Album Real Late Featuring Westside Gunn, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon

May 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo good 4 u

Olivia Rodrigo Shares New Song "good 4 u": Stream

May 14, 2021

 

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers Announce New Album The Ultra Vivid Lament, Share "Orwellian": Stream

May 14, 2021

migos straightenin new song stream

Migos Drop New Song "Straightenin": Stream

May 14, 2021

nicki minaj fractions new song stream

Nicki Minaj Releases Beam Me Up Scotty on Streaming Services with New Drake and Lil Wayne Track "Seeing Green": Stream

May 14, 2021

J. Cole Releases New Album The Off-Season: Stream

May 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

21 Savage Unleashes Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help