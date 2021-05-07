Legendary hardcore-punk band 7Seconds recently announced a deluxe reissue of their 1984 debut album The Crew. In advance of its June 25th release, singer Kevin Seconds is exclusively sharing a playlist of songs that inspired him around the recording of the seminal LP with Heavy Consequence.

Kevin’s list of 30 songs shows a wide range of inspiration, from hardcore bands like Bad Brains, Minor Threat, and Agnostic Front to more melodic acts like U2, R.E.M., and even Madonna. There’s also a bit of hip-hop mixed in, with nods to Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, and Grandmaster Flash.

“I picked songs that had great emotional meaning to me, from roughly between late 1983 and deep into the fall of 1984 when 7Seconds embarked on its first national tour ever,” said Kevin tells us of the playlist. “I quite enjoyed the challenge of finding songs I loved during that time that can be found on Spotify.”

Related Video

The deluxe reissue of The Crew features remastered audio from the original analog tapes by producer David Gardner. Physical copies also come with a 20-page book containing an oral history of the band, featuring insight from Ian MacKaye, Jello Biafra, Keith Morris, Damian Abraham, Brian Baker, Fat Mike, Roger Miret, and more.

A limited-edition red vinyl pressing of The Crew reissue has already sold out, but there are other vinyl formats still available for pre-order via the band’s merch store and Amazon.

Check out Kevin Seconds’ playlist of songs that inspired The Crew, as well as the remastered version of 7Seconds’ “Young Till I Die”, below.