Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

7Seconds Singer Kevin Seconds Shares Playlist of Songs That Inspired Band’s Seminal Album The Crew: Stream

"I picked songs that had great emotional meaning to me, from roughly between late 1983 and deep into the fall of 1984"

7Seconds Kevin Seconds playlist
7Seconds, photo by Kane (courtesy of BYO Records)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 19, 2021 | 11:30am ET

Legendary hardcore-punk band 7Seconds recently announced a deluxe reissue of their 1984 debut album The Crew. In advance of its June 25th release, singer Kevin Seconds is exclusively sharing a playlist of songs that inspired him around the recording of the seminal LP with Heavy Consequence.

Kevin’s list of 30 songs shows a wide range of inspiration, from hardcore bands like Bad Brains, Minor Threat, and Agnostic Front to more melodic acts like U2, R.E.M., and even Madonna. There’s also a bit of hip-hop mixed in, with nods to Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, and Grandmaster Flash.

“I picked songs that had great emotional meaning to me, from roughly between late 1983 and deep into the fall of 1984 when 7Seconds embarked on its first national tour ever,” said Kevin tells us of the playlist. “I quite enjoyed the challenge of finding songs I loved during that time that can be found on Spotify.”

Related Video

The deluxe reissue of The Crew features remastered audio from the original analog tapes by producer David Gardner. Physical copies also come with a 20-page book containing an oral history of the band, featuring insight from Ian MacKaye, Jello Biafra, Keith Morris, Damian Abraham, Brian Baker, Fat Mike, Roger Miret, and more.

A limited-edition red vinyl pressing of The Crew reissue has already sold out, but there are other vinyl formats still available for pre-order via the band’s merch store and Amazon.

Check out Kevin Seconds’ playlist of songs that inspired The Crew, as well as the remastered version of 7Seconds’ “Young Till I Die”, below.

Latest Stories

Joey Ramone prank Johnny Rotten

That Time Joey Ramone Recalled a Vicious Prank the Ramones Pulled on Johnny Rotten: Watch

May 19, 2021

T-Tops Premiere Fleetwood Mac Cover

Punk Act T-Tops Premiere Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “What Makes You Think You're the One”: Stream

May 19, 2021

Des Rocs tour

Des Rocs Announces 2021 US Headlining Tour

May 18, 2021

Guy Fieri at Slipknot show

Mentally We're All Headbanging at This Slipknot Show with Guy Fieri: Watch

May 18, 2021

 

Rancid Pennywise Suidical Tendencies supergroup song

Punk Supergroup The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies) Unleash New Song "One Voice": Stream

May 18, 2021

A Pale Horse Named Death (Type O Negative, Life of Agony) Announce New Album Infernum In Terra

May 18, 2021

Clutch Winter 2021 Tour

Clutch Announce Winter 2021 US Tour Dates with Stöner (New Band Featuring Kyuss Members)

May 18, 2021

Cold Waves Industrial Fest 2021 Lineup: Front 242, CLIPPING., Stabbing Westward, and More

May 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

7Seconds Singer Kevin Seconds Shares Playlist of Songs That Inspired Band's Seminal Album The Crew: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help