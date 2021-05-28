Menu
81355 Premiere Debut Album This Time I’ll Be of Use: Stream

Indianapolis hip-hop trio release their debut LP through Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Bryce Dessner's 37d03d's label

81355 this time i'll be of use debut album stream
81355, photo by Charlee Black
May 28, 2021 | 9:26am ET

Indianapolis hip-hop trio 81355 have released their debut album This Time I’ll Be of Use. Stream it now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Arriving via Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner’s 37d03d’s label, the eight-track LP features past Song of the Week “Capstone” and “Thumbs Up”, as well as new tracks like the choral-inflected “Anointed” and the color-coded “Purple” and “Maroon”.

81355 (pronounced “BLESS”) recently opened up to Consequence about the Origins of the “Thumbs Up”, explaining that the group wrote much of this album “in the midst of daily protests in the heart of this new pandemic space.”

“It’s a way to carve our story in the sky before we’re gone,” added Sirius Blvck of 81355’s intentions with their debut studio set. “This project is us choosing to believe that this time, things will be different. For us this album is an affirmation to the universe. This time I’ll choose to see the whole blessing. This time I’ll be of use.”

Check out the album’s basketball-inspired cover art and stream it in full below.

This Time I’ll Be of Use Artwork:

81355 this time i'll be of use cover art new album

This Time I’ll Be of Use Tracklist:
01. Capstone
02. Maroon
03. Hard 2 Find
04. Anointed
05. The Void
06. Thumbs Up
07. Purple
08. Through a Portal

