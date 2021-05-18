Menu
A Pale Horse Named Death (Type O Negative, Life of Agony) Announce New Album Infernum In Terra

Former Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato returns with a new album in September

A Pale Horse Named Death, courtesy of Freeman Promotions
May 18, 2021 | 12:19pm ET

Brooklyn alternative metal act A Pale Horse Named Death have announced their fourth studio album, Infernum In Terra, out on September 24th via Long Branch Records and SPV.

The group is the songwriting vehicle for metal vet Sal Abruscato, the founding drummer of Type of Negative and classic member of Life of Agony — two of Brooklyns most beloved alt-metal acts. Abruscato carried over the doomy riffs, romantic lyricism, and gothic atmospheres of those bands when forming A Pale Horse Named Death.

According to Abruscato, Infernum In Terra will retain the grim vibes of the band’s first three records. It runs 11 tracks in length and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum. The suitably macabre artwork is by Irish artist Kelvin Doran.

“The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf, shall we say, with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open-minded approach,” Abruscato said of the new LP in a press release. “There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album, Infernum In Terra. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to soothe a dark soul!”

Abruscato sings and plays guitar in A Pale Horse Named Death, stepping out from behind the drum kit to front his own musical project. Abruscato drummed for Type O Negative from 1989 to 1993 before becoming the drummer for Life of Agony. He would finally exit the latter in 2017 to concentrate solely on A Pale Horse Named Death, whose lineup is rounded out by guitarists Eddie Heedles and Joe Taylor, drummer Chris Hamilton, and bassist Oddie McLaughlin.

Infernum In Terra will available in a variety of vinyl colorways, on CD, and digitally. A lead single, “Believe In Something (You Are Lost)”, will drop next week, per the press announcement.

Pre-order the new album in various physical editions via Long Branch Records or digitally via Amazon. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Infernum In Terra Artwork:

unnamed 1 A Pale Horse Named Death (Type O Negative, Life of Agony) Announce New Album Infernum In Terra

Infernum In Terra Tracklist:
01. Infernum
02. Believe in Something (You Are Lost)
03. Cast Out from the Sky
04. Shards of Glass
05. Lucifer’s Sun
06. It Is Done
07. Two-Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)
08. Slave to the Master
09. Devil’s Deed
10. Reflections of the Dead
11. Souls in the Abyss

