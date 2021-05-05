Adrien Brody Joins Succession Season 3 Cast

Adrien Brody is joining the cast of Succession for its upcoming third season, reports Variety. He will guest star as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.

He’s the latest big name to join the hit HBO series, as the addition of Alexander Skarsgard as tech founder and CEO Lukas Matsson was announced on Monday. Alongside fellow recurring guests Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Jihae, they will join the returning cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alan Ruck.

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Strong) at the end of season two, Logan Roy (Cox) begins season three in a perilous position,” HBO’s logline notes. “Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Succession is Brody’s second major HBO project to be announced recently. He will play former Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley in an upcoming series about the Showtime Lakers period that predominantly took place in the 1980s. Brody has plenty of other projects in the pipeline, including Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, The French Dispatch, and the Netflix release Blonde.

The third season of Succession was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is currently in production in New York. The series is coming off another award-winning season, for which it picked up best drama trophies from the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards. A premiere date for season three has yet to be locked in.