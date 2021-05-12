Adult Swim Bringing Back Metalocalypse for Feature-Length Movie

After a long hiatus, animated metal band Dethklok will finally return. Adult Swim announced that it has greenlit an original film for Metalocalypse, as well as movies for Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and The Venture Bros.

It’s a cause for celebration for devout Metalocalpyse fans. Despite a loyal cult following, the show was unceremoniously canceled by Adult Swim back in 2013. The series followed the comedic exploits of the fictional extreme metal band Dethklok and its eccentric members: Nathan Explosion, Skwisgaar Skwigelf, Pickles, William Murderface, and Toki Wartooth.

The Metalocalpyse movie will be helmed by show creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blanch. The plot once again pits Dethklok against the scheming Tribunal, the villains constantly manipulating the destiny of the world’s most famous metal band. Adult Swim offered up the plot synopsis in a press release:

“The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly ‘Falconback Project’ as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?”

Related Video

The soundtrack will also be released via WaterTower Music. And if it follows the format of previous Metalocalpyse albums, it will be credited to Dethklok themselves, with Small writing and performing the music behind the scenes.

Few shows have captured the essence of heavy metal better than Metalocalpyse. Its unexpected cancellation incensed fans and the creators, who were forced to leave the story of Dethklok mid-plot. As stated in the synopsis, the film appears to pick up where the series left off.

If you watched Metalocalpyse as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim evening programming, it’s very possible you caught episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Venture Bros., as well. For dedicated viewers, it was an inseparable block of TV.

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen in a press announcement.

All three films will be released on Blu-ray/DVD and on digital transactional video on demand (TVOD) and electronic sell through (EST) for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim.