Shop Search Help
AFI’s Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

Havok tells Kyle all about AFI's new album, Bodies

kyle meredith with podcast AFI's Davey Havok
AFI’s Davey Havok, photo by Nedda Afsari
Consequence Staff
May 21, 2021 | 1:00pm ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

Davey Havok sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about AFI’s new album, Bodies. The frontman dives into his love of performing at a young age, the duality of his artistic nature, co-writing with Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins, and his drive to write a song with the performance and audience always in mind. Havok also discusses the impact MTV’s videos had on his life, his love of Duran Duran, and watching his fans create art based on AFI’s songs.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Related Video

