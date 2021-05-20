Menu
Alanis Morissette Shares New Song “Rest” for Mental Health Action Day: Stream

First performed at the 2017 Chester Bennington tribute at Hollywood Bowl

Alanis Morissette, photo by Noam Galai/Getty Image
May 20, 2021 | 5:04pm ET

Alanis Morissette has released a new song, “Rest”, in support of Mental Health Action Day. She co-wrote the track with her “I Miss the Band” collaborator Michael Farrell. The production was handled by Alex Hope, known for working with Troye Sivan and Alec Benjamin.

“Rest” is a stirring, piano-driven anthem advocating empathy for the everyday struggles of others. “You think it’s a walk in the park and it’s easy,” she sings. “She’s got it as good as it gets/ This misunderstanding’s a line between living/ And being a walking dead.”

“Today is #MentalHealthAction Day,” Morissette wrote on Twitter. “I’m sharing a song entitled ‘Rest’ written specifically about those of us who struggle with depression and anxiety, isolation, suicidal ideation and the profound despair that mental illness can plunge us into.”

Morissette first performed “Rest” at a 2017 tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who died by suicide that year. She encourages listeners to donate to NAMI for Mental Health Awareness Month. Check it out below.

“Rest” isn’t the first single this year that the Canadian singer has dedicated to mental health. The proceeds from her April single, “I Miss the Band”, were used to benefit Backline, a resource that connects music industry professionals and their family members with mental health and wellness providers.

Last year, Morissette released a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Jagged Little Pill. She was supposed to tour in support of it, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. However, her musical adaptation of the album put on a livestream benefit performance for fans and raked in a whopping 15 nominations at the Tony Awards.

10 Times Alanis Morissette Crashed Pop Culture

She also stayed busy by recording iconic cover songs, pushing back against Donald Trump, and promoting her first album in eight years. Morissette is headed back on the road this summer and fall with Garbage and Liz Phair as support. Check out the tour dates here and purchase tickets here.

