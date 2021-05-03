Menu
Alexander Skarsgard Cast for Succession Season 3

As tech founder and CEO Lukas Matsson

Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies (HBO)
May 3, 2021 | 3:13pm ET

HBO has cast True Blood and Big Little Lies alumnus Alexander Skarsgard for the third season of Succession, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Skarsgard will play tech founder and CEO Lukas Matsson on the much-anticipated season, which has also added Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Jihae as recurring guests.

They’ll join returning cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Nicolas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Mcfadyen, and Alan Ruck.

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Strong) at the end of season two, Logan Roy (Cox) begins season three in a perilous position,” notes a season 3 logline released by HBO. “Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Most recently, Skarsgard starred in Godzilla vs. Kong and the CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Succession is coming off another award-winning season, for which it picked up best drama trophies from the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards. A premiere date for season three has yet to be locked in.

 

