Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 US Tour with Special Guest Ace Frehley

The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will kick off the 26-date outing in September

Alice Cooper Ace Frehley tour
Alice Cooper (photo by Rob Fenn), Ace Frehley (courtesy of eOne)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 17, 2021 | 1:21pm ET

Alice Cooper will return to the road this fall on a headlining tour in support of his recent album, Detroit Stories. The veteran shock rocker will be joined on the bill by fellow rock legend Ace Frehley.

Last year, Cooper was on the road right up until a few days before the pandemic shut down the concert industry. He had an extensive itinerary mapped out for the rest of 2020, and will finally be able to resume touring this September.

The 26-date tour kicks off September 17th in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and runs through an October 23rd gig at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta. Former KISS guitarist Frehley will be on board for all but the opening and closing dates.

Related Video

Cooper is looking forward to touring with his fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, stating, “We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

In mentioning “virtuoso guitars,” Cooper is not only referring to Frehley, but to his own talented guitarists Nita Strauss and Ryan Roxie.

Monsters of Rock Cruise 2022
 Editor's Pick
2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise to Feature Alice Cooper, Queensrÿche, Skid Row, and Many More

Frehley, meanwhile, released his second covers album, Origins, Vol. 2, in 2020, featuring his takes on songs by Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, The Beatles, and more.

See Alice Cooper’s tour dates with Ace Frehley below. Ticket pre-sales start today (May 17th) and tomorrow, depending on the city, with the general on-sale beginning this Friday (May 21st) at this location. If shows sell out, tickets can be purchased here.

Alice Cooper 2021 Tour Dates with Ace Frehley:
09/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino *
09/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
09/19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
09/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
09/22 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/25 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/27 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
09/28 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
10/02 – St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
10/05 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
10/06 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater*
10/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
10/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/13 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
10/14 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
10/18 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/19 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center
10/20 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
10/22 – Tupelo, MS @ Bancorp South Arena
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival *

* = no Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper Ace Frehley Tour Poster

Latest Stories

In This Moment 2021 tour Black Veil Brides

In This Moment Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Black Veil Brides

May 17, 2021

Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Announce Rescheduled 2021 "Hella Mega Tour" Dates

May 17, 2021

black crowes rescheduled 2021 reunion tour dates shake your money maker tickets

The Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled 2021 Reunion Tour Dates

May 17, 2021

Kings of Leon Share New Song "Echoing"

Kings of Leon Announce 2021 Summer Tour Dates

May 17, 2021

 

Motley Crue Def Leppard 2022 tour

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Reschedule Tour for 2022

May 14, 2021

goose shenanigans nite club new album madhuvan new song stream

Goose Announce New Album Shenanigans Nite Club, Share "Madhuvan": Stream

May 14, 2021

dead & company 2021 tour dates north american america usa tickets

Dead & Company Unveil 2021 Tour Dates

May 13, 2021

TORRES Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head new album announcement new single tour dates stream listen Thirstier

Torres Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares "Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head": Stream

May 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 US Tour with Special Guest Ace Frehley

Menu Shop Search Help