Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 US Tour with Special Guest Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper will return to the road this fall on a headlining tour in support of his recent album, Detroit Stories. The veteran shock rocker will be joined on the bill by fellow rock legend Ace Frehley.

Last year, Cooper was on the road right up until a few days before the pandemic shut down the concert industry. He had an extensive itinerary mapped out for the rest of 2020, and will finally be able to resume touring this September.

The 26-date tour kicks off September 17th in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and runs through an October 23rd gig at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta. Former KISS guitarist Frehley will be on board for all but the opening and closing dates.

Cooper is looking forward to touring with his fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, stating, “We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

In mentioning “virtuoso guitars,” Cooper is not only referring to Frehley, but to his own talented guitarists Nita Strauss and Ryan Roxie.

Frehley, meanwhile, released his second covers album, Origins, Vol. 2, in 2020, featuring his takes on songs by Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, The Beatles, and more.

See Alice Cooper’s tour dates with Ace Frehley below. Ticket pre-sales start today (May 17th) and tomorrow, depending on the city, with the general on-sale beginning this Friday (May 21st) at this location. If shows sell out, tickets can be purchased here.

Alice Cooper 2021 Tour Dates with Ace Frehley:

09/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino *

09/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

09/19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/22 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/25 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/27 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

09/28 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

10/02 – St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

10/05 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/06 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater*

10/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

10/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/13 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/14 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

10/18 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/19 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center

10/20 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

10/22 – Tupelo, MS @ Bancorp South Arena

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival *

* = no Ace Frehley