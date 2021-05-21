Cameron Crowe’s rock masterpiece, Almost Famous, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Keeping the festivities going into 2021, UMe is reissuing the film’s seminal soundtrack as a massive new box set.

Available on July 9th across five CDs and seven 180-gram black LPs, the deluxe reissue marks the first all of the music featured in the film will be released together in one package. The expanded tracklist includes songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Who, and Fleetwood Mac, alongside all of the material created for the film’s fictional rock group, Stillwater, which was written by Crowe, Nancy Wilson, and Peter Frampton.

Also included numerous dialogue tracks form the film, Nancy Wilson’s original score, and even Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”, newly mixed with the cast members singing alongside the song as featured in the film.

The box set also contains a number of collectibles, including William Miller’s Rolling Stone cover story on the band, a 40-page photo book, backstage passes, Lester Bang’s Creem business card, replica ticket stubs, and more.

Along with the 13-disc box set, UMe is issuing two six-LP editions—one on black vinyl, the other with colored vinyl discs; a five-CD super deluxe set including 102 tracks, 36 of them previously unreleased songs; a separate 12-inch vinyl EP with all six of Stillwater’s songs; a Record Store Day exclusive with the seven original demos of the Stillwater songs, five performed by Wilson the other two by Frampton; a two-LP vinyl version of the original soundtrack album; and a two-CD deluxe edition of the original soundtrack. Pre-orders for all the various configurations are ongoing here.

That’s not all though; on July 13th, 2021, Paramount Home Entertainment will release Almost Famous for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, as well as on limited-edition Blu-ray. The re-release includes both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the Bootleg cut (aka “Untitled”), along with new bonus content offering a “backstage pass” into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more.

“We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous a very special bounty of goodness,” said Crowe in a statement. “For the first time, we’ve created a deluxe soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

Below, listen to the bonus Stillwater track “Love Comes and Goes”, plus check out an unboxing video and scan through the entire tracklist.

Almost Famous 20th Anniversary Box Set Tracklist:

CD 1

01. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks

02. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

03. America – Simon & Garfunkel

04. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”

05. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who *

06. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges

07. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”

08. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren

09. “Don’t Take Drugs”

10. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull

11. “We Are Band Aids”

12. Roundabout – Yes

13. “Incendiary”

14. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes

15. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys

16. “This Is Penny Lane”

17. River – Joni Mitchell

18. “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”

19. Fever Dog – Stillwater

CD 2

01. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart

02. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers

03. Something In The Air – Stillwater *

04. Easy To Slip – Little Feat

05. “Rolling Stone Magazine”

06. Go All The Way – The Raspberries

07. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds

08. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band

09. “Don’t Forget The Rules”

10. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who

11. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd

12. “Just Make Us Look Cool”

13. Love Thing – Stillwater

14. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin

15. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

16. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac

17. Burn – Deep Purple

18. You Had To Be There – Stillwater

19. “I Am A Golden God”

20. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig

21. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast *

CD 3

01. Looking At You – MC5

02. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan *

03. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson

04. Untitled – Jeff Bebe *

05. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie

06. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”

07. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”

08. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater

09. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”

10. The Wind – Cat Stevens

11. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

12. Slip Away – Clarence Carter

13. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin

14. Wishing Well – Free

15. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”

16. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John

17. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band

18. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder

19. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young *

20. “You Made Friends With Them”

21. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin

22. “We All Know What You Did To Him”

23. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin

24. “What Do You Love About Music?”

25. Tangerine – Led Zeppelin

CD4

STILLWATER

01. Fever Dog

02. Love Thing

03. You Had To Be There

04. Hour Of Need

05. Chance Upon You

06. Love Comes And Goes

STILLWATER DEMOS

07. Love Comes And Goes (Early Version) *

08. Fever Dog *

09. Love Thing *

10. Chance Upon You *

11. Love Comes And Goes *

12. Hour Of Need *

13. You Had To Be There *

STILLWATER BACKSTAGE JAMS

14. That’s The Way (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt *

15. Down By The River (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt *

16. Fever Dog (Acoustic) – Stillwater *

CD5

ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE

01. Prefunction *

02. Cabin By The River *

03. Lucky Trumble

04. Dapple Tree *

05. Cabin In The Air *

06. Dear Peggy *

07. Bye Bye Now *

ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE OUTTAKES*

08. Cabin (Outtake 1)

09. Moody

10. Morocco

11. Aurora

12. Mood Swing

13. The Teenager

14. Borealis

15. Strummy

16. Tiny Dancer Intro

17. Mando Swagger

18. Cabin (Outtake 2)

19. Love Stomp

20. Function

21. Aaron’s Real Room

LP 1 – SIDE A

01. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks

02. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

03. America – Simon & Garfunkel

04. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”

05. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who *

06. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges

LP 1 – SIDE B

01. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”

02. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren

03. “Don’t Take Drugs”

04. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull

05. “We Are Band Aids”

06. Roundabout – Yes

LP 2 – SIDE C

01. “Incendiary”

02. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes

03. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys

04. “This Is Penny Lane”

05. River – Joni Mitchell

LP 2 – SIDE D

01. “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”

02. Fever Dog – Stillwater

03. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart

04. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers

05. Something In The Air – Stillwater *

LP 3 – SIDE E

01. Easy To Slip – Little Feat

02. “Rolling Stone Magazine”

03. Go All The Way – The Raspberries

04. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds

05. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band

06. “Don’t Forget The Rules”

07. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who

LP 3 – SIDE F

01. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd

02. “Just Make Us Look Cool”

03. Love Thing – Stillwater

04. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin

LP 4 – SIDE G

01. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

02. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac

03. Burn – Deep Purple

04. You Had To Be There – Stillwater

LP 4 – SIDE H

01. “I Am A Golden God”

02. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig

03. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast *

04. Looking At You – MC5

05. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan *

LP 5 – SIDE I

01. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson

02. Untitled – Jeff Bebe *

03. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie

04. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”

05. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”

06. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater

LP 5 – SIDE J

01. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”

02. The Wind – Cat Stevens

03. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

04. Slip Away – Clarence Carter

05. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin

06. Wishing Well – Free

07. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”

LP 6 – SIDE K

01. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John

02. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band

03. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder

04. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young *

LP 6 – SIDE L

01. “You Made Friends With Them”

02. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin

03. “We All Know What You Did To Him”

04. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin

05. “What Do You Love About Music?”

06.Tangerine – Led Zeppelin

LP 7 – STILLWATER EP*

Side A

01. Fever Dog

02. Love Thing

03. You Had To Be There

Side B

01. Hour Of Need

02. Chance Upon You

03. Love Comes And Goes

FEVER DOG 7-INCH

Side A

01. Fever Dog

Side B

01. “Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)” *

02. Fever Dog (Acoustic) *

* = Previously unreleased