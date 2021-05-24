Alter Bridge Partner with Z2 Comics for Tour of Horrors Graphic Novel

Alter Bridge are joining forces with Z2 Comics for their first-ever graphic novel, Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors. The book, penned by Marvel Comics writer Emily Ryan Lerner, promises a story “in the grand tradition of comic horror anthologies,” according to a press release.

Along with the graphic novel debut, the band will release their 2004 album, One Day Remains, on vinyl for the first time, available exclusively with the deluxe graphic novel package via the Z2 website.

“After 17 years making music and touring the world, there aren’t many opportunities for a rock band to do something they’ve never done before,” Alter Bridge said in a collective statement.

They added, “After partnering with Josh [Frankel] and the whole Z2 staff to create Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors, we can now check create a horror comic off our bucket list. We can’t wait for people to read this original story we came up with. It is equally exciting we are finally getting to release One Day Remains on vinyl thanks to this incredible partnership.”

In the story, one of Alter Bridge’s roadies goes missing, and the band is forced to replace him with a “ghoulish” character. In turn, the band goes on several terrifying adventures brought to life throughout the book.

“Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors is another testament to our commitment to the vision of the artist,” publisher Josh Frankel said in a statement. “While some of our releases are directly tied to the storylines of the albums themselves, our mission is simply to provide a home for these musicians to expose their fans to a whole new side of their artistic palette, uninhibited by their previous musical work or otherwise. This book is guaranteed to please both fans of the classic horror anthology and Alter Bridge fans seeking something new.”

The Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors graphic novel features 120 pages and will be released in a standard hardcover edition in comic shops and bookstores in November. Additional special deluxe, super deluxe edition, and super-duper deluxe editions are also available. See the cover artwork below and pre-order one of the various editions via the Z2 Comics website.