Andrea Bocelli Announces 2021 North American Tour with Leading Orchestras

Featuring ensembles like the St. Louis Symphony, Houston Symphony, and The Philly Pops

May 3, 2021 | 12:07pm ET

Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced his 2021 North American tour will feature performances alongside some of the top orchestras in the US.

The 21-date trek in support of his late 2020 album, Believe, will find Bocelli teaming with orchestras like the St. Louis Symphony, Houston Symphony, and The Philly Pops. Other ensembles include the Kansas City Symphony, Dallas Symphony, and Colorado Symphony.

The trek kicks off on October 13th at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will include the 62-year-old singer’s first-ever performances in Kansas City and St. Louis. Other stops include Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; and New York, New York.

In anticipation of the tour, PBS will air a special called Great Performances – Andrea Bocelli: Believe on Saturday, June 5th. It features Bocelli performing music from Believe on the island of Malta.

$1 from each ticket sale will go toward the PLUS1 COVID-19 relief fund and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation to “empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, and distress due to illness and social exclusion.”

Tickets are currently on sale here. After they sell out, look for deals here.

Check out the full tour schedule below.

Andrea Bocelli 2021 Tour Dates
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
10/14 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *
10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #
10/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
10/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
10/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *
10/31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
11/04 – Portland OR @ Moda Center *
12/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
12/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #
12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #
12/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
12/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
12/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
12/18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena #
12/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

* = New on sale/show
# = Postponed date with new on sale

