Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order to Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings, who are engaged.

The “Party Hard” rocker and WandaVision actress began dating in early 2021, and seemingly fell head over heels for one another rather quickly. On Thursday, Dennings posted a photo of an engagement ring on her left hand with the caption, “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK.” Andrew W.K. posted the same photo on his Instagram, along with one of the couple embracing.

Aside from their luscious locks (and high-priced shampoo), the couple apparently bonded over their love of hard rock party anthems, as Dennings has been a self-professed fan of W.K.’s music for well over a decade. She’s no doubt excited for the release of her fiancé’s next album, God Is Partying, which is due for release on September 10th.

Related Video

Following her appearance as Darcy Lewis on WandaVision earlier this year, Dennings doesn’t have any other film roles on the docket (at least, according to IMDb), so she’ll have plenty of time to plan a raucous wedding party and/or join her soon-to-be-husband on tour.