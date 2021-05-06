Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

He's also dropped the new song "I'm in Heaven"

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream
Andrew W.K. in the “I’m in Heaven” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 6, 2021 | 12:26pm ET

Having successfully started the party with mere mortals, Andrew W. K has set his sights on the Lord of Hosts. Today the veteran rocker has announced his fifth album God Is Partying, out September 10th, and shared the lead single “I’m in Heaven”. For those of us who haven’t yet booked our celestial ticket, Mr. Wilkes-Krier has also unveiled a string of 2021 tour dates that thankfully take place on Earth.

God Is Partying is W.K.’s fifth album overall, and the follow-up to 2018’s You’re Not AloneHe shared the first preview in February with “Babalon”, a hard-charging banger built around searing guitars. With “I’m in Heaven”, Wilkes-Krier opens with a driving synth that’s joined on the chorus with thumping bass and thick waves of distorted guitar. The lyrics are simple. “Take me,” he repeats, “Take me/ Take me/ Take me to heaven.” A nice enough request, made darker late in the song when W.K. howls, “I’m in hell!”

The song comes with a music video directed by Phem C. Palmer. It opens with W.K. lying on the street in a wet puddle, apparently dead. But soon enough he rises and goes inside a building to a music video set. Most of the visuals focus on his dirty shirt and gym-toned arms, but horrifying flashes of skulls and other foreboding figures hint at the rocker’s true fate. Check it out below, and pre-order God Is Partying if you’re so inclined.

Related Video

W.K. will bring his celestial celebrations on the road starting in September. He opens the 10-date trek in Los Angeles, swings up and down the west coast, makes a brief stop in Pittsburgh, and finishes on a run of east coast city centers. The tour closes September 26th at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets are currently in pre-sale through his website, and you can keep an eye out for deals here.

God Is Partying Artwork:

god is partying artwork Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

God Is Partying Tracklist:
01. Everybody Sins
02. Babalon
03. No One To Know
04. Stay True To Your Heart
05. Goddess Partying
06. I’m In Heaven
07. Remember Your Oath
08. My Tower
09. And Then We Blew Apart

Andrew W.K. 2021 Tour Dates:
09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/14 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/22 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/23 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre Of The Living Arts
09/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

Latest Stories

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

May 5, 2021

lump new album animal laura marling and mike lindsay

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2021

glass animals 2021-22 tour dates dreamland tickets

Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for "Dreamland Tour" of North America

May 4, 2021

 

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

José González rufus wainwright us tour unfollow the rules in the valley tickets

Rufus Wainwright and José González Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

May 4, 2021

dan deacon 2021 tour dates tickets north america usa american

Dan Deacon Announces 2021 Tour Dates

May 4, 2021

Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees

The Monkees Announce 2021 Farewell Tour

May 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Help