Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

Having successfully started the party with mere mortals, Andrew W. K has set his sights on the Lord of Hosts. Today the veteran rocker has announced his fifth album God Is Partying, out September 10th, and shared the lead single “I’m in Heaven”. For those of us who haven’t yet booked our celestial ticket, Mr. Wilkes-Krier has also unveiled a string of 2021 tour dates that thankfully take place on Earth.

God Is Partying is W.K.’s fifth album overall, and the follow-up to 2018’s You’re Not Alone. He shared the first preview in February with “Babalon”, a hard-charging banger built around searing guitars. With “I’m in Heaven”, Wilkes-Krier opens with a driving synth that’s joined on the chorus with thumping bass and thick waves of distorted guitar. The lyrics are simple. “Take me,” he repeats, “Take me/ Take me/ Take me to heaven.” A nice enough request, made darker late in the song when W.K. howls, “I’m in hell!”

The song comes with a music video directed by Phem C. Palmer. It opens with W.K. lying on the street in a wet puddle, apparently dead. But soon enough he rises and goes inside a building to a music video set. Most of the visuals focus on his dirty shirt and gym-toned arms, but horrifying flashes of skulls and other foreboding figures hint at the rocker’s true fate. Check it out below, and pre-order God Is Partying if you’re so inclined.

W.K. will bring his celestial celebrations on the road starting in September. He opens the 10-date trek in Los Angeles, swings up and down the west coast, makes a brief stop in Pittsburgh, and finishes on a run of east coast city centers. The tour closes September 26th at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets are currently in pre-sale through his website, and you can keep an eye out for deals here.

God Is Partying Artwork:

God Is Partying Tracklist:

01. Everybody Sins

02. Babalon

03. No One To Know

04. Stay True To Your Heart

05. Goddess Partying

06. I’m In Heaven

07. Remember Your Oath

08. My Tower

09. And Then We Blew Apart

Andrew W.K. 2021 Tour Dates:

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/14 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/22 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/23 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre Of The Living Arts

09/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest