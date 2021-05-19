Menu
Angels & Airwaves Share New Single “Euphoria”: Stream

Plus, a pair of headlining shows in New York City and Los Angeles later this year

Angels & Airwaves, photo by Jonathan Weiner
May 19, 2021 | 4:57pm ET

Angels & Airwaves have released “Euphoria”, their first new song of 2021. The bombastic track arrives with an accompanying music video directed by singer Tom DeLonge.

Featuring spacy synths, propulsive drums, and thrashing guitar riffs, “Euphoria” finds DeLonge telling the story of a destructive relationship. “Pretty girl, are you home it’s right,” he sings. “Get on your knees, we’re going to play tonight/ You like to hunt, with a deathly touch/ I can die here now, by euphoria.”

DeLong explained the song’s meaning in a press statement. He said,

“In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes. These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”

Related Video

Naturally, the music video makes a nod toward DeLonge’s UFO research with an Area 51 reference. Watch it below.

“Euphoria” is Angel & Airwaves’ first new material since last year’s “All That’s Left is Love”. In addition to appearing at Lollapalooza this summer, the group will play a pair of headlining shows later this year. They will perform at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on October 23rd, followed by a show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on November 5th.

Kyle Meredith With... Angels and Airwaves
Tom DeLonge on How Angels & Airwaves Connects To the Stars

Fan club pre-sales have begun here, with tickets available to the public on Friday, May 21st at 12 p.m. local time.

Angels & Airwaves 2021 Tour Dates:
07/29-08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
10/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

