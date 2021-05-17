Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Apple Music and Amazon Announce High-Fidelity Streaming at No Additional Cost

The streaming platforms join Tidal in offering lossless audio

apple music amazon high-fidelity streaming free
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 17, 2021 | 10:55am ET

Apple Music announced on Monday that it will begin offering high-fidelity streaming at no extra cost to subscribers starting June 2021. In response to the move, Amazon announced it will no longer charge Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers for its lossless tier (via Billboard).

Alongside the higher quality audio, Apple Music is adding support for spatial audio through Dolby Atmos. At $9.99 per month or $14.99 for family plans, subscribers will be able to listen to more than 75 million songs at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz natively on Apple devices.

The streaming service also offers what it’s calling Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz, which will require external equipment like a USB digital-to-analog converter (DAC). To enable hi-fi audio, subscribers must run the latest version of Apple Music and can go to Settings > Music > Audio Quality. From there, they can pick different resolutions for different connections, like cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download.

Related Video

Amazon Music HD, which previously cost an extra $5, allows subscribers to stream audio at CD quality or above. It is now available at $9.99 per month ($7.99 for Prime customers). The service offers over 70 million songs at CD quality.

In late February, Spotify announced it would be introducing a new high-fidelity tier, but did not specify the quality of the audio or whether there would be any additional cost. Tidal offers a hi-fi subscription for $19.99 per month with master quality audio that can even exceed high-resolution 96 kHz / 24 bit audio.

Latest Stories

nirvana ai song drowned in the sun google software magenta lost tapes of the 27 club over the bridge

AI Software Creates "New" Nirvana Song "Drowned in the Sun"

April 5, 2021

netflix password crackdown test

Netflix Testing Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing

March 11, 2021

donald trump twitter ban permanent

Sad! Donald Trump's Twitter Ban Is Permanent, CFO Confirms

February 10, 2021

Neuralink brain chip

Elon Musk Hopes to Begin Implanting Chips in Human Brains "Later This Year"

February 3, 2021

 

spotify patent monitor users speech listening big brother

Spotify Secures Horrifying Patent to Monitor Users' Speech

January 28, 2021

Trump Twitter account suspended

Donald Trump Permanently Suspended From Twitter

January 8, 2021

david bowie tiktok starman challenge

David Bowie and His Music Come to TikTok

January 8, 2021

Donald Trump Facebook ban Instagram booted banned 2021

Facebook Bans Trump Through the End of His Presidency

January 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Apple Music and Amazon Announce High-Fidelity Streaming at No Additional Cost

Menu Shop Search Help