Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

ASAP Rocky Confirms Relationship With Rihanna, Says He is Working with Morrissey on New Album

The Harlem rapper also insists that Donald Trump wasn't directly responsible for his release from Swedish jail.

asap rocky rihanna morrissey all smiles donald trump
A$AP Rocky (photo by Kimberley Ross), Rihanna (photo by James Devaney/GC Images), and Morrissey (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 19, 2021 | 12:17pm ET

With headlining sets at Rolling Loud and Governors Ball, Harlem rapper ASAP Rocky is set to make his big return this summer. In anticipation of the busy months ahead, Rocky sat down for a GQ interview in which he confirmed a relationship with Rihanna and revealed an unlikely collaborator on his upcoming album: Morrissey.

Rocky described Rihanna as “the love of my life” and called her the One. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The superstar musicians and fashion icons have known each other since Rocky opened for Rihanna on her 2013 world tour. They spent part of the COVID-19 pandemic on a private trek of their own, traveling across the country in a tour bus last summer. Rocky said he “met myself” during the trip while dropping acid and making his own clothes.

Related Video

He also recorded new music for the tentatively titled All Smiles along the way. Although Rocky didn’t confirm a Rihanna collaboration, the rapper said she weighed in on the album, which he estimated is 90 percent done.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he explained. And of course, the relationship has influenced the project, which Rocky described as a “ghetto love tale” and “way more mature” than his previous work.

albums anticipated
 Editor's Pick
40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

As for Morrissey’s involvement, Rocky said The Smiths singer has been writing, producing, and contributing vocals to All Smiles. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” he said of his new collaborator.

Rocky has actually spoken about his desire to work with Morrissey in the past. “I might have to fuck with Morrissey on some Smiths shit,” he told Peter Rosenberg in April 2018. “Make some emo, real, retro-infusion, motherfuckin’ 2018 shit, man.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Rocky insisted that Donald Trump wasn’t directly responsible for his release from Swedish jail in August 2019, despite the former US President’s insistence that he was owed a thank you. Calling it a “misperception,” Rocky said Trump’s involvement could’ve actually been detrimental.

“He didn’t help — he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me,” Rocky said about the assault case. “They felt like they had a point to prove because he kept saying stuff… We knew what was going to happen and it happened the same way they said it would weeks prior.”

Rocky added, “I was hoping it wouldn’t turn for the worse” before saying he was ultimately thankful for Trump’s involvement.

Read the full GQ profile here.

Latest Stories

Mr. Bungle

Mr. Bungle Unveil Cover of Van Halen's "Loss of Control" from The Night They Came Home Concert Release: Watch

May 19, 2021

Bachelor Doomin Sun Fest livestream concert festival Palehound Jay Som Courtney Barnett (photo by Ben Kaye), Tegan and Sara (photo by Trevor Brady), and Ben Gibbard (photo by Ben Kaye)

Tegan and Sara, Courtney Barnett, Ben Gibbard to Play Bachelor's Doomin' Sun Fest

May 19, 2021

angels and airwaves euphoria new song stream

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single "Euphoria": Stream

May 19, 2021

Sean Jordan on Tyler the Creator's Goblin: First Time I Heard

May 19, 2021

 

Garbage Wolves stream new song music video Garbage, photo courtesy of band

Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single "Wolves": Stream

May 19, 2021

ben folds 2021 in actual person live For real tour dates

Ben Folds Announces 2021 Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

phoebe bridgers jackson browne my cleveland heart new song single music video watch listen stream

Phoebe Bridgers Eats Jackson Browne's Heart in Video for New Song "My Cleveland Heart": Watch

May 19, 2021

oneohtrix point never rosalia nothing's special new song stream

Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Join Forces on "Nothing’s Special": Stream

May 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

ASAP Rocky Confirms Relationship With Rihanna, Says He is Working with Morrissey on New Album

Menu Shop Search Help