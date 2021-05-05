Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic and disturbing descriptions of sexual violence.

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline has detailed horrific abuse she endured while dating Marilyn Manson in a new cover story for People magazine. In the article, which is accompanied by a 20-minute video testimonial, Smithline said, “I survived a monster.”

Smithline is one of at least 15 women who have accused the rocker of abuse in the past few months. Actress Evan Rachel Wood came forward on February 1st, stating, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” One of his other accusers, Game of Throne actress Esme Bianco, recently filed a lawsuit against Manson for sexual abuse and human trafficking.

In her graphic testimonial, Smithline detailed a disturbingly abusive relationship with Manson that began in 2010. Manson initially contacted Smithline after photographer Tyler Shields had shown the musicians photos of her. He reached out to her when she was modeling in Asia and they established a long-distance connection. “He lured me in with this endless intelligence,” said Smithline. “He seemed brilliant and I still think he is. We talked about Nabokov and Tolstoy and foreign films and not in a pretentious ‘first year of film school’ way. In a way of really appreciating art and literature.”

Smithline recalled Manson asking her to pick up Nazi memorabilia like whips and knives while she was overseas to bring back to him in Los Angeles. “I think at that point, I was already coerced enough that I felt he would not like me if I didn’t bring those things,” recounted Smithline. “If I’d known the weapons would be used on me, I think it would have felt a lot stranger.”

She eventually flew to Los Angeles in November 2010 for a video shoot with Manson, at which point the pair started a romantic relationship and she moved into the singer’s apartment.

Unfortunately, Smithline said she soon found herself in a harrowing situation in which she was repeatedly raped and beaten by the musician. Smithline claimed she was raped by Manson over 300 times, and accused him of whipping her bare back and carving his initials into her thigh, where she still has a scar.

“I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting,” Smithline remarked, adding that Manson even forced her to sign a blood pact. “He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his. The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him.”

Smithline also said she was often sent to the “bad girls room,’ a glass box in Manson’s bedroom, and had dwindled down to 80 pounds during their relationship. “If I had to pee while he was replaying one of his songs I’d heard 30,000 times, I’d have to be locked in the box. I was malnourished and cold.”

She further claimed that her nose was broken during a rape struggle with Manson, and that he once threw a knife at her from across the room. “At one point I asked him, ‘Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to just f—ing kill myself?’,” recalled Smithline.

Smithline said she finally broke free from the relationship in January 2013, and that she met up with Wood, Bianco, and other accusers this past September, before they had all come forward with their stories. “Being with the other girls, these feelings of guilt and shame have lessened,” she said.

People reached out to Manson for comment, with a spokesperson responding, “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn’t last one week.”

Watch Ashley Morgan Smithline tell her story in the video below.