Austin City Limits 2021 Lineup: Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and George Strait to Headline

Like its sister festival Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits is returning with a full capacity two-weekend event later this year. Marking the festival’s 20th anniversary, ACL 2021 goes down October 1st-3rd and October 8th-10th at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

For a festival scene all-too-often dominated by male-fronted acts, eight women are among the to 15 acts on this year’s ACL lineup. Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and Erykah Badu topline the poster. Also playing are Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, and Tierra Whack.

Texas music legend George Straight will also take a turn headlining ACL this year, while other notable acts include Modest Mouse, Greta Van Fleet, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Polo G, Freddie Gibbs, and Jack Harlow, Future Islands, Band of Horses, Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Moses Sumney, Tanya Tucker, White Reaper, Trixie Mattel, 070 Shake, Channel Tres, Omar Apollo, Hinds, Durand Jones & The Indications, Toosii, Tkay Maizda, KennyHoopla, Remi Wolf, Nothing,Nowhere., The Hu, and more.

Tickets to Lollapalooza 2021 go on sale starting Thursday at 12:00 p.m. CT. Ticket options include 3-day general admission ($275); 4-day GA+ ($550); 4-day VIP ($1300); and 4-day platinum ($3800).

Today’s announcement includes no mention of COVID protocols for Austin City Limits (whereas Lollapalooza said from the onset that a vaccination or negative test results would be required for entry). Instead, ACL patrons will receive “regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering Zilker Park” in the weeks ahead, according to a statement from C3 Presents.