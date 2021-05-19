Ben Folds Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Ben Folds has announced his “In Actual Person Live for Real Tour,” a 20-date series of solo piano and orchestral performances across the United States. It will run from late August through mid-November.

The trek kicks off on August 27th at the Appell Center for Performing Arts in York, Pennsylvania, and will feature a three-date run at Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas. Folds will also make stops in New York, New York; Tampa, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, DC.

Folds has been isolating in Australia since February 2020, during which his previous tour was cut short. Like many other creatives, he used the downtime to launch a podcast, titled Lightning Bugs with Ben Folds.

Related Video

Tickets go on sale May 21st at 10 a.m. local time. Purchase tickets here, and you can look for deals here after they sell out.

Ben Folds 2021 Tour Dates:

08/27 – York, PA @ Appell Center for Performing Arts

08/28 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino

08/29 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street

09/08 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

09/09 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

09/10 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

09/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/18 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

10/22-24 – Dallas, TX @ Meyerson Symphony Center

11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center

11/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium

11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre

11/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

11/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/12 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall

11/15 – Washington, DC @ TBA

11/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre