Ben Folds Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Ben Folds has announced his “In Actual Person Live for Real Tour,” a 20-date series of solo piano and orchestral performances across the United States. It will run from late August through mid-November.
The trek kicks off on August 27th at the Appell Center for Performing Arts in York, Pennsylvania, and will feature a three-date run at Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas. Folds will also make stops in New York, New York; Tampa, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, DC.
Folds has been isolating in Australia since February 2020, during which his previous tour was cut short. Like many other creatives, he used the downtime to launch a podcast, titled Lightning Bugs with Ben Folds.
Tickets go on sale May 21st at 10 a.m. local time. Purchase tickets here, and you can look for deals here after they sell out.
Ben Folds 2021 Tour Dates:
08/27 – York, PA @ Appell Center for Performing Arts
08/28 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino
08/29 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street
09/08 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
09/09 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
09/10 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
09/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/18 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
10/22-24 – Dallas, TX @ Meyerson Symphony Center
11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center
11/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium
11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre
11/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
11/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/12 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
11/15 – Washington, DC @ TBA
11/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre