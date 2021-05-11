Big Thief Announce Fall 2021 US Tour Dates

Like the rest of the music community, Big Thief are ready to get back on the road. The indie folk quartet has announced a round of 2021 US tour dates for this fall.

The trek will take place throughout September into the first of October, launching September 7th in Louisville, Kentucky. Indianapolis, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Buffalo, Richmond, Northampton, and Philadelphia are also on the docket. Big Thief also have a slot lined up on September 25th at New York’s newly relocated Governors Ball Music Festival.

To get fans hyped to see the beloved indie outfit live again, Big Thief have also shared a six-song live performance dubbed Live at The Bunker Studio. Recorded in November 2019 under the direction of Marisa Gesualdi, the studio session features tracks off that year’s Two Hands and U.F.O.F., as well as the Capacity cut “Black Diamonds”. In addition to the footage being released on YouTube, the band has made the tracks available on all major streaming services.

Related Video

You can watch the entirety of Live at The Bunker Studio below, and get tickets to Big Thief’s 2021 tour here once they officially go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the complete itinerary ahead.

Big Thief 2021 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

09/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

09/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

09/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/22 – Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art

09/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/25 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

09/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

09/28 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/30 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer