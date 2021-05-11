Big Thief Announce Fall 2021 US Tour Dates

Like the rest of the music community, Big Thief are ready to get back on the road. The indie folk quartet has announced a round of 2021 US tour dates for this fall.
The trek will take place throughout September into the first of October, launching September 7th in Louisville, Kentucky. Indianapolis, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Buffalo, Richmond, Northampton, and Philadelphia are also on the docket. Big Thief also have a slot lined up on September 25th at New York’s newly relocated Governors Ball Music Festival.
To get fans hyped to see the beloved indie outfit live again, Big Thief have also shared a six-song live performance dubbed Live at The Bunker Studio. Recorded in November 2019 under the direction of Marisa Gesualdi, the studio session features tracks off that year’s Two Hands and U.F.O.F., as well as the Capacity cut “Black Diamonds”. In addition to the footage being released on YouTube, the band has made the tracks available on all major streaming services.
You can watch the entirety of Live at The Bunker Studio below, and get tickets to Big Thief’s 2021 tour here once they officially go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the complete itinerary ahead.
Big Thief 2021 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
09/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
09/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
09/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/22 – Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art
09/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/25 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
09/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
09/28 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/30 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer