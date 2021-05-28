Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing Sex Offender Treatment Program

Bill Cosby has been denied parole after refusing to participate in a sex offender treatment program.

The disgraced 83-year-old actor and comedian is currently serving between three and 10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018. He would have been eligible for parole on September 25th after completing the minimum term of his sentence.

However, on May 11th the Pennsylvania State Parole Board declined Cosby’s parole request due to his “failure to develop a parole release plan,” which would have required “a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention.”

Related Video

Cosby, who maintains his innocence, has no plans to participate in a SVP (sexually violent predator) course, according to his representative, Andrew Wyatt. Instead, he “continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

For now, Cosby will remain at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, dodging hot dog buns and dispensing wisdom as Cliff Huxtable.