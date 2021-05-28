Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing Sex Offender Treatment Program

Cosby would have been eligible for parole in September

Bill Cosby parole
Bill Cosby, photo via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 28, 2021 | 1:00pm ET

Bill Cosby has been denied parole after refusing to participate in a sex offender treatment program.

The disgraced 83-year-old actor and comedian is currently serving between three and 10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018. He would have been eligible for parole on September 25th after completing the minimum term of his sentence.

However, on May 11th the Pennsylvania State Parole Board declined Cosby’s parole request due to his “failure to develop a parole release plan,” which would have required “a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention.”

Related Video

Cosby, who maintains his innocence, has no plans to participate in a SVP (sexually violent predator) course, according to his representative, Andrew Wyatt. Instead, he “continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

For now, Cosby will remain at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, dodging hot dog buns and dispensing wisdom as Cliff Huxtable.

Latest Stories

Isaiah Rashad Kenny Beats new cave freestyle stream

Isaiah Rashad Teams Up with Kenny Beats for New Freestyle: Stream

May 28, 2021

Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axle Rose's Teleprompter

Faith No More’s Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose's Teleprompter: "They Treated Us Like Sh*t"

May 28, 2021

bruce lee band divisions in the heartland ep new album stream jeff rosenstock mike park

Mike Park and Jeff Rosenstock's Bruce Lee Band Unveil New Divisions in the Heartland EP: Stream

May 28, 2021

emma stone steve martin planes trains automobiles rant

Emma Stone Perfectly Recites Steve Martin's Classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles Rant on Kimmel: Watch

May 28, 2021

 

GWAR Release Disc with No Name Unplugged EP

GWAR Unleash Acoustic EP The Disc With No Name: Stream

May 28, 2021

Sparks - So We May Start

Sparks Unveil New Song "So May We Start" with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

May 28, 2021

kaley rutledge tough enough new song tough enough stream origins

Kaley Rutledge Announces Debut Album Tender Heart, Shares Origins of "Tough Enough": Stream

May 28, 2021

81355 this time i'll be of use debut album stream

81355 Premiere Debut Album This Time I'll Be of Use: Stream

May 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing Sex Offender Treatment Program

Menu Shop Search Sale