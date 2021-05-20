Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Bill Withers Remains a Voice of Protest for the Disenfranchised

Host Jill Hopkins explores how the protest music on Just as I Am is still relevant today with guests José James and Aloe Blacc

Bill Withers the opus podcast consequence network episode 2 protest songs featured image
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2021 | 5:15pm ET


Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Presented by Consequence and Sony, Season 14 of The Opus podcast is back to explore the legacy of one of soul music’s most iconic albums: Bill Withers’ landmark debut, Just as I Am.

Even as we exited the era of the civil rights movement, the need for protest music was as prevalent as ever when Just as I Am was released in 1971. Fast forward 50 years, and those songs continue to be sung by voices gathering in the streets, most recently by those demanding justice under the Black Lives Matter banner. As our country continues to wrestle with racial inequity, tired, hurt, devastated protesters are brought together by Withers’ half-a-century-old lyrics.

Related Video

Withers passed away before this latest wave of protests gripped the country, and yet his lyrics remain as ever a conduit for the voiceless. In the course of his career, and on Just as I Am in particular, he made exactly the kind of music that would ensure disenfranchised voices would be singing his words long after he’d gone.

In this second episode of The Opus: Just as I Am, we get to know the protest songs of Withers’ debut LP, and the proud Black mindset that led to their creation. Guests include José James and Aloe Blacc.

Original music by Tony Piazza.

If you missed past seasons of the series, you can find a full archive of The Opus here. You can also enter to win a Bill Withers prize pack, which includes vinyl, a Gibson guitar, and a Sony sound system and turntable, and headphones.

Follow us on Facebook | Podchaser

Latest Stories

bill withers opus ep 1

Bill Withers Went from Blue-Collar Everyman to Soul Legend

May 13, 2021

Bill Withers Just As I Am Album Review

Bill Withers' Just as I Am Radiates Soul and Solemn Grace 50 Years Later: Classic Review

May 7, 2021

bill withers just as i am the opus podcast consequence network sony legacy

Everybody's Talkin' About Bill Withers' Just as I Am on The Opus Podcast

May 6, 2021

Fugees Built New Classics Out of Old Staples

Fugees Built New Classics Out of Old Staples

April 2, 2021

 

Fugees Put Haiti on the Hip-Hop Map

Fugees Put Haiti on the Hip-Hop Map

March 25, 2021

The Opus - The Score

Fugees Found a Future In the Basement

March 18, 2021

The Opus - The Score

Fugees Scored Big at the Crossroads of Hip-Hop

March 11, 2021

Ready or Not, The Opus to Explore Fugees' The Score

Ready or Not, The Opus to Explore Fugees' The Score

March 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bill Withers Remains a Voice of Protest for the Disenfranchised

Menu Shop Search Help