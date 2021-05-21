Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Arena Tour Dates

Billie Eilish has announced a massive arena tour in support of her highly-anticipated new album, Happier Than Ever.

The “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” consists of 50 shows in total, including a 32-date run in North America. Between February and April, she’ll play shows at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Boston’s TD Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Chicago’s United Center, and San Francisco’s Chase Center. She’ll also spend take the stage across multiple nights at New York’s landmark Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ iconic Forum.

The current schedule has Eilish taking spring off before flying abroad for a EU and UK run from June through early-July. Dates are set for Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris, and Zurich.

Related Video

A Verified Fan pre-sale will launch on Sunday, May 23rd, and you can sign up for early access via Ticketmaster. A general public pre-sale will run from Wednesday, May 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, after which remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28th (12:00 p.m. local in North America, 10:00 a.m. in the UK and Europe).

Find the complete schedule for Billie Eilish’s 2022 “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” below. Tickets can be found here, and you can also check the secondary market here.

Ahead of the “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour”, Eilish will headline a number of US festivals this fall, including Governors Ball in NYC; Firefly Festival in Dover, DE; and Austin City Limits in Austin, TX.

Happier Than Ever is due out on July 30th.

Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” 2022 Dates:

02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/10 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

02/12 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

03/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Yum! Center

03/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center

03/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center)

03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/02 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/03 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

06/04 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/07 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/08 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/10 – London, UK @ The O2

06/11 – London, UK @ The O2

06/12 – London, UK @ The O2

06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/16 – London, UK @ The O2

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/22 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/28– Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion