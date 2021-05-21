Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Arena Tour Dates

Billie Eilish has announced a massive arena tour in support of her highly-anticipated new album, Happier Than Ever.
The “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” consists of 50 shows in total, including a 32-date run in North America. Between February and April, she’ll play shows at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Boston’s TD Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Chicago’s United Center, and San Francisco’s Chase Center. She’ll also spend take the stage across multiple nights at New York’s landmark Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ iconic Forum.
The current schedule has Eilish taking spring off before flying abroad for a EU and UK run from June through early-July. Dates are set for Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris, and Zurich.
A Verified Fan pre-sale will launch on Sunday, May 23rd, and you can sign up for early access via Ticketmaster. A general public pre-sale will run from Wednesday, May 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, after which remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28th (12:00 p.m. local in North America, 10:00 a.m. in the UK and Europe).
Find the complete schedule for Billie Eilish’s 2022 “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” below. Tickets can be found here, and you can also check the secondary market here.
Ahead of the “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour”, Eilish will headline a number of US festivals this fall, including Governors Ball in NYC; Firefly Festival in Dover, DE; and Austin City Limits in Austin, TX.
Happier Than Ever is due out on July 30th.
Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” 2022 Dates:
02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/10 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
02/12 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
03/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Yum! Center
03/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center
03/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center)
03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/02 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
06/03 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
06/04 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/07 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/08 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/10 – London, UK @ The O2
06/11 – London, UK @ The O2
06/12 – London, UK @ The O2
06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/16 – London, UK @ The O2
06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
06/22 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/28– Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion