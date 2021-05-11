Billie Eilish Performs “Your Power” Live for the First Time on Colbert: Watch

Billie Eilish returned to Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night just about two and a half months after her last visit. This time, however, she had a new hairstyle and smash single, “Your Power”, in tow. Or… did she?

She did actually have a new song, the lead single off her forthcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. For her performance of “Your Power” on Colbert, she and brother/collaborator FINNEAS took to the desert. The pair sat atop a simple, square, black stage set amongst sandy mountains to deliver an acoustic rendition of the track. The setting — warm yet stark — somewhat reflected the themes of “Your Power” itself, a vulnerable song about reclaiming yourself from harsh situations.

While the song and performance were new, Eilish revealed that her blonde look wasn’t exactly as fresh. The singer responded to Internet rumors by admitting the last time she was on Colbert she indeed was wearing a “Billie Eilish wig.” Explaining that going from black to blonde is a multi-week process, she said, “I just knew that it would have these processing periods where it would look insane, and I didn’t wanna look insane. But I needed something quick, so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish discussed breaking her record for fastest post to get 1 million likes (less than six minutes) on Instagram when she posted her recent Vogue cover shoot. “I do get excited; I think it more just makes me never want to post again,” she admitted. “I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared, and now that more people care it’s like, scary to me. But it’s amazing.”

Colbert also asked Eilish about her new self-titled photo book and her upcoming LP. Watch the performance and full interview below.

Billie Eilish the book is out now (and already a #1 Best Seller on Amazon). Happier Than Ever arrives on July 30th.