The Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled 2021 Reunion Tour Dates

Celebrating last year's 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker

The Black Crowes, photo by Josh Cheuse
May 17, 2021 | 11:55am ET

The Black Crowes have announced their “Shake Your Money Maker Tour” will take flight this summer as venues reopen across the United States. The rescheduled 37-date trek will see longtime bassist Sven Pipien joining Chris and Rich Robinson on the road.

Previously postponed due to the pandemic, the tour celebrates last year’s 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. The new dates kick off with a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre on July 20th and 21st. From there, the band will touch down in cities like Detroit, Michigan; Austin, Texas; Los Angeles California; Seattle, Washington; and Boston, Massachusetts before closing out on September 25th in Bethel, New York.

Each show will feature a full performance of Shake Your Money Maker, along with a set of greatest hits. Dirty Honey will be the primary support act at every stop on the docket. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Tickets purchased for the original 2020 dates will be honored at the 2021 shows, with tickets for the new dates on sale at the band’s official site. Once they sell out, look for deals here.

Prior to the shutdown of live music last year, The Black Crowes squeezed in a short acoustic tour that was meant to be a precursor to the “Shake Your Money Maker Tour”. They were also one of that last bands to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series from the actual Tiny Desk.

The Black Crowes Reunite in New York for First Show in Five Years: Setlist + Video

The Black Crowes 2021 Tour Dates:
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre *
07/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre *
07/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
07/25 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre *
07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
08/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *
08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Amphitheatre *
08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre *
08/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre *
08/11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
08/14 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion *
08/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheatre *
08/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
08/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
08/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
08/25 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre *
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
08/29 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater *
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater *
09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *
09/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
09/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *
09/08– Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
09/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *
09/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *
09/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater *
09/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
09/22 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live *
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *
09/25 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods *

* = w/ Dirty Honey

