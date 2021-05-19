black midi Unveil New Song “Chondromalacia Patella” and Expanded Tour Dates

Heal yourself with black midi’s new song about convalescence “Chondromalacia Patella”. The experimental rockers have also expanded their 2021 North American tour and announced a listening party on March 26th for their forthcoming album Cavalcade.
Chondromalacia patella refers to knee pain caused by a breakdown of the cartilage on the underside of the knee cap. As you might have guessed, the song is biographical, inspired by a band member’s running injury. Viewed through this lens, “Chondromalacia Patella” would seem to toggle between the joy of the run, brief bursts of pain punctuated by screams, and quieter moments of recuperation. The lyrics are more abstract than descriptive, with vocalist Geordie Greep singing about yearning and squashed ambitions. “No strength left,” he croons, “To pull the cord/ Of the morning bell.”
The song comes with a music video directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson and susan_creamcheese. The camera hurries across what looks like Google Maps imaging, as 3D animations of washing machines, trains, and more flicker and shift over top. Check out “Chondromalacia Patella” below.
Alongside the new single, black midi have greatly expanded their upcoming North American tour. In addition to the previously announced October dates, the band will be returning in March and April of 2022, with a bunch of new stops in the US Midwest and South, as well as Canada. Scroll onwards for the full itinerary and get your tickets here.
Don’t want to wait that long? The band will host a YouTube listening party for Cavalcade on May 26th at 2 pm ET. Cavalcade drops May 28th and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, black midi shared the singles “John L” and “Slow”.
black midi 2021-22 North American Tour Dates:
10/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/08 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/09 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
10/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/14 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
10/15 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
10/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/19 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
10/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
10/29 — Austin, TX @ TBA
10/30 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
03/22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
03/25 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
03/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/28 — Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques
03/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/05 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
04/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
04/09 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
04/12 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
04/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre