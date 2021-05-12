Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Bob Dylan Museum Opens in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The museum boasts "more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in The Bob Dylan Archive"

Bob Dylan, photo by PA Images via Getty Images
Bob Dylan, photo by PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2021 | 4:22pm ET

For nearly 60 years, Bob Dylan has been churning out albums that have changed the course of folk history — and music at large — in the process. Now, he’s finally getting an in-depth retrospective to honor his work. On May 10th, Tulsa, Oklahoma officially opened The Bob Dylan Center, a permanent three-story museum honoring the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist.

According to the The Bob Dylan Center’s website, the museum boasts “more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in The Bob Dylan Archive.” These include handwritten lyrics for some of his most treasured songs, previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare photographs, visual art, and other priceless items spanning the “Murder Most Foul” singer’s lengthy career. The museum also includes a studio recreated from his hey-day so that visitors can experience “what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.”

One of the items on display at the museum is the earliest-known version of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”, which Dylan recorded at his friends’ apartment in the fall of 1962. This take features alternate lyrics compared to those heard on the The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. Fans can download the song for free courtesy of The Bob Dylan Center at their website.

Related Video

“The Bob Dylan Center is committed to exploring the myriad forms of creativity that enrich the world around us,” reads a description on the museum’s website. “The center will serve to educate, motivate, and inspire visitors to engage their own capacity as creators. Through exhibits, public programs, performances, lectures, and publications, the center aims to foster a conversation about the role of creativity in our lives.”

Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited
 Editor's Pick
50 Reasons We Still Love Bob Dylan’s Highway 61 Revisited

A few months ago, Dylan sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music. The deal is valued at around $300 million, and gives Universal ownership to more than 600 songs spanning nearly six decades. He also kicked off the new year with a special new archival set called 1970 featuring 74 previously unreleased tracks, demos, and outtakes — including nine songs that feature George Harrison.

Latest Stories

pervis staples staple singers dead

R.I.P. Pervis Staples, Former Staple Singer Dead at 85

May 12, 2021

Adult Swim Greenlights Metalocalypse Movie

Adult Swim Bringing Back Metalocalypse for Feature-Length Movie

May 12, 2021

shannon and the clams year of the spider midnight wine new album song single music video watch listen stream

Shannon and the Clams Announce New Album Year of the Spider, Share "Midnight Wine": Stream

May 12, 2021

Polo & Pan Announce New Album Cyclorama, Share New Single "Ani Kuni": Stream

May 12, 2021

 

consequence protect live music livestream performances archive

Consequence Launches Protect Live Music Livestream Archive

May 12, 2021

7Seconds The Crew Deluxe Reissue

7Seconds' Seminal Hardcore Punk Album The Crew to Receive Deluxe Reissue

May 12, 2021

grimes hospitalized panic attack saturday night live elon musk debut

Grimes Hospitalized for Panic Attack Days After Elon Musk's SNL Episode

May 12, 2021

madness kimmel our house livestream watch jimmy kimmel live

Madness Transform Kimmel into "Our House": Watch

May 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bob Dylan Museum Opens in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Menu Shop Search Help