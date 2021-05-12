Bob Dylan Museum Opens in Tulsa, Oklahoma

For nearly 60 years, Bob Dylan has been churning out albums that have changed the course of folk history — and music at large — in the process. Now, he’s finally getting an in-depth retrospective to honor his work. On May 10th, Tulsa, Oklahoma officially opened The Bob Dylan Center, a permanent three-story museum honoring the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist.

According to the The Bob Dylan Center’s website, the museum boasts “more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in The Bob Dylan Archive.” These include handwritten lyrics for some of his most treasured songs, previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare photographs, visual art, and other priceless items spanning the “Murder Most Foul” singer’s lengthy career. The museum also includes a studio recreated from his hey-day so that visitors can experience “what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.”

One of the items on display at the museum is the earliest-known version of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”, which Dylan recorded at his friends’ apartment in the fall of 1962. This take features alternate lyrics compared to those heard on the The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. Fans can download the song for free courtesy of The Bob Dylan Center at their website.

“The Bob Dylan Center is committed to exploring the myriad forms of creativity that enrich the world around us,” reads a description on the museum’s website. “The center will serve to educate, motivate, and inspire visitors to engage their own capacity as creators. Through exhibits, public programs, performances, lectures, and publications, the center aims to foster a conversation about the role of creativity in our lives.”

A few months ago, Dylan sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music. The deal is valued at around $300 million, and gives Universal ownership to more than 600 songs spanning nearly six decades. He also kicked off the new year with a special new archival set called 1970 featuring 74 previously unreleased tracks, demos, and outtakes — including nine songs that feature George Harrison.