Bobby Sessions Drops New Single “Gold Rolex” with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

The rising Texas rapper slams consumerism, systemic racism, and Donald Trump on his new song

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs
Benny the Butcher, Bobby Sessions (photo by Jeremy Biggers), and Freddie Gibbs (Nick Walker)
May 21, 2021 | 4:14pm ET

Bobby Sessions joins forces with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs on his new single “Gold Rolex,” out today via Def Jam.

On the track, the trio of rappers decry the capitalist structure that fuels America’s materialistic culture, all while taking aim at everything from Donald Trump to the prison industrial complex.

“Took the shackles off my soul, never sold it for a cent/ Now the wrist is full of gold, I hit the goal and now I’m rich, uh/ Made some new ones/ Kept this shit one hundred, now it’s paired up with the blue ones/ I expose the system, take a look at how they do us/ They wanna hang me, tell the world that I’m a nuisance/ P***y n***a, do som’n/ Legend,” Sessions sits over a loop of cascading strings before tossing the reins to Benny and Gibbs.

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single Gold Rolex with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream
“Gold Rolex” follows “I’m a King”, the rising Texas rapper’s recent collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for the soundtrack to Coming 2 America. In January, Sessions took home his first-ever Grammy, nabbing the trophy for Best Rap Song for co-writing Beyoncé and Megan’s smash pandemic-era remix of “Savage”.

“Gold Rolex” album artwork:

bobby session gold rolex benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song

