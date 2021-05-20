Jagshemash! Amazon Prime Video is treating subscribers to a bunch of previously unseen bonus footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. It’s part of new special called Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, scheduled to premiere on May 25th.

The special is broken into three parts: a “VHS cassette” containing material deemed “Sub-acceptable” by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision; a 40-minute reality show about Borat living in lockdown with two conspiracy theorists during the COVID-19 pandemic; and a series of documentary shorts in which Borat’s roommates have their theories on vaccine microchips, mail-in ballots, and the coronavirus debunked by leading experts. Apparently, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton makes a cameo to address the conspiracy theory that she tortures children and drinks their blood.

Amazon released a trailer for the new Borat bonus footage, and it’s full of gems. We see Borat’s daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) asking to look like R. Kelly at a makeup salon. At another point, Sacha Baron Cohen nearly breaks character after a far-right rally segment goes wrong. “Go, go, go, go!” he tells the van driver. “Just keep going. If you stop, you’re going to be in a violent situation.” No wonder he’s calling it quits on playing Borat. Watch the full trailer below.

Related Video

From infiltrating the White House to catching Rudi Giuliani in a sketchy scenario, the Borat sequel made lots of waves over the past year. It even cleaned up nicely for award season, picking up numerous Oscar nominations as well as Golden Globes statues. Plus, Kazakhstan’s tourism board got a free slogan to use from it for eternity, too.

.@HillaryClinton is featured in new Borat bonus footage, speaking to two conspiracy theorists who believes she tortures children and drinks their blood. https://t.co/pWiyXkgiGU pic.twitter.com/1Gl9P7yggG — Consequence (@consequence) May 21, 2021