Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Borat 2 Unreleased Footage Coming to Amazon Prime Video

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine arrives on May 25th

Borat 2 unreleased footage
Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine (Amazon Prime)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2021 | 7:52pm ET

Jagshemash! Amazon Prime Video is treating subscribers to a bunch of previously unseen bonus footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. It’s part of new special called Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, scheduled to premiere on May 25th.

The special is broken into three parts: a “VHS cassette” containing material deemed “Sub-acceptable” by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision; a 40-minute reality show about Borat living in lockdown with two conspiracy theorists during the COVID-19 pandemic; and a series of documentary shorts in which Borat’s roommates have their theories on vaccine microchips, mail-in ballots, and the coronavirus debunked by leading experts. Apparently, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton makes a cameo to address the conspiracy theory that she tortures children and drinks their blood.

Amazon released a trailer for the new Borat bonus footage, and it’s full of gems. We see Borat’s daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) asking to look like R. Kelly at a makeup salon. At another point, Sacha Baron Cohen nearly breaks character after a far-right rally segment goes wrong. “Go, go, go, go!” he tells the van driver. “Just keep going. If you stop, you’re going to be in a violent situation.” No wonder he’s calling it quits on playing Borat. Watch the full trailer below.

Related Video

borat subsequent movie film review Borat 2 Unreleased Footage Coming to Amazon Prime Video
 Editor's Pick
Sacha Baron Cohen Says He’s Done Playing Borat

From infiltrating the White House to catching Rudi Giuliani in a sketchy scenario, the Borat sequel made lots of waves over the past year. It even cleaned up nicely for award season, picking up numerous Oscar nominations as well as Golden Globes statues. Plus, Kazakhstan’s tourism board got a free slogan to use from it for eternity, too.

 

Latest Stories

tilda swinton whitewashing doctor strange kevin feige

Kevin Feige Regrets Whitewashing Tilda Swinton's Doctor Strange Character

May 20, 2021

Hocus Pocus sequel coming to Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Returning for Disney+ Sequel

May 20, 2021

Cher biopic

Cher Biopic in the Works

May 19, 2021

batgirl movie Adil El Arbi bilall fallah hbo max directors

Batgirl Movie Suiting Up at HBO Max with Bad Boys for Life Directors

May 19, 2021

 

paul mooney dead obituary death rip getty images johnny nunez wireimage

R.I.P. Paul Mooney, Pioneering Black Comedian Dead at 79

May 19, 2021

billy porter hiv positive diagnosis

Billy Porter Reveals He's Been HIV-Positive Since 2007

May 19, 2021

Jennifer Hudson RESPECT Aretha biopic

Jennifer Hudson Demands Our Respect in Trailer for Aretha Franklin Biopic: Watch

May 19, 2021

st vincent carrie brownstein the nowhere inn trailer watch

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Share Trailer for Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Watch

May 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Borat 2 Unreleased Footage Coming to Amazon Prime Video

Menu Shop Search Help