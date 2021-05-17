BottleRock 2021: Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters to Play Napa Valley Festival

BottleRock Napa Valley has pieced together a star-studded lineup for its 2021 return.

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, and Foo Fighters will headline the three-day festival, which goes down September 3rd-5th at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, California.

Other notable acts include Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Polo G, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples, Portugal. the Man, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, Young the Giant, Chromeo, Digable Planets, Jon Batiste, Waxahatchee, Big Freedia, Hamilton Leithauser, White Reaper, Village People, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Below: Remain in Light, Reignwolf, Atlas Genius, Mondo Cozmo, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, and North Mississippi All-Stars, among others.

Three-day general admission and VIP packages will go on sale Thursday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Tickets for last year’s edition of BottleRock, which was postponed due to the pandemic, will be valid for the upcoming September festival. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Related Video