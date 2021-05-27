Menu
BROCKHAMPTON Perform “DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY” on Colbert: Watch

Off their latest album, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE

May 27, 2021 | 10:16am ET

BROCKHAMPTON made their debut appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to perform “DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY”. The track is off the collective’s latest album, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which dropped in April. Watch the performance below.

The Colbert performance saw BROCKHAMPTON gather around a circular set while bathed in brightly colored flashing lights. The disorienting effects punctuated the g-funk-inspired song’s lyrics addressing social issues like gun violence, racism, and homophobia. Kevin Abstract opens the track by passionately rapping, “All American self-hatred runs deep/ White boys all I see whenever I sleep.”

Earlier this month, Abstract explained why the boyband only has one studio album left. “we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” he wrote on Twitter. “we’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together this next project we’re just doing what’s rite.

In a subsequent tweet, Abstract teased a “roadrunner plus pack on streaming services,” making it clear that the group isn’t done with their most recent album quite yet.

This summer, you can catch BROCKHAMPTON at Lollapalooza ahead of their 2022 European tour, which will hit cities like Stockholm, Berlin, Brussels, Dublin, and London. Pick up tickets here, and you can look for deals here once they sell out.

Check out their full schedule below the jump.

BROCKHAMPTON 2022 Tour Dates:
01/14 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
01/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
01/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
01/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
01/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
01/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
01/22 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
01/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
01/25 – Tilburg, NE @ 013
01/27 – Glasglow, UK @ Academy
01/28 – Sheffield, UK @ Academy
01/30 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
01/31 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
02/01 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
02/03 – Bristol, UK @ Academy
02/04 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo
02/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy
02/07 – London, UK @ Brixton
02/08 – London, UK @ Brixton
02/10 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Adrià

