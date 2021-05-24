Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

BTS Perform “Butter” For First Time at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

The group also won three awards, including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist

BTS Billboard Music Awards
BTS at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 23, 2021 | 10:00pm ET

BTS just served up a heaping helping of “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The K-pop idols’ performance marked their first live rendition of “Butter” since its release just two days prior. On stage from Seoul, the septet sang the song across several elaborate set pieces, including one made to look the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Replay “Butter” below, and head here to see other performances from tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, including Doja Cat with SZA, The Weeknd, and Duran Duran.

Related Video

During the awards show, BTS also took home trophies for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist.

The delicious dance-pop track is the boy band’s first English-language single since making history with “Dynamite” last summer. Between tracks, BTS has also dropped their fifth Korean-language album Be, earned their second Hot 100 hit by jumping on the remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” and unveiled “Film Out” as the lead single of their upcoming Japanese-language LP BTS, the Best. (The latter track also served as the closing theme for Japanese film Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.)

Editor’s Note: Make sure to check out Stanning BTS, a biweekly podcast covering anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY.

 

Latest Stories

Duran Duran Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran Teams Up with Blur's Graham Coxon for Billboard Music Awards: Watch

May 23, 2021

the weeknd 2021 billboard music awards performance cars save your tears

The Weeknd Performs "Save Your Tears" at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

May 23, 2021

Doja Cat SZA Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat and SZA Perform "Kiss Me More" at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

May 23, 2021

Damon Albarn mullet hair picture haircut internet Blur Gorillaz, screengrab from Live at Worthy Farm

Damon Albarn's Mullet Is Causing a Stir on the Internet

May 23, 2021

 

Robert Fripp Toyah Scorpions Cover

Toyah Goes Full Catwoman as She Covers "Rock You Like a Hurricane" with Robert Fripp: Watch

May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X on SNL wardrobe malfunction

Lil Nas X Perseveres Past Wardrobe Malfunction for Memorable SNL Debut: Watch

May 23, 2021

Thom Yorke Smile

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Debut New Post-Punk Band The Smile at Glastonbury: Video + Setlist

May 22, 2021

Linda Lindas punk band

The Linda Lindas Sign Deal with Epitaph Records

May 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Perform "Butter" For First Time at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help