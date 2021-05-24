BTS just served up a heaping helping of “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The K-pop idols’ performance marked their first live rendition of “Butter” since its release just two days prior. On stage from Seoul, the septet sang the song across several elaborate set pieces, including one made to look the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Replay “Butter” below, and head here to see other performances from tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, including Doja Cat with SZA, The Weeknd, and Duran Duran.

During the awards show, BTS also took home trophies for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist.

The delicious dance-pop track is the boy band’s first English-language single since making history with “Dynamite” last summer. Between tracks, BTS has also dropped their fifth Korean-language album Be, earned their second Hot 100 hit by jumping on the remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” and unveiled “Film Out” as the lead single of their upcoming Japanese-language LP BTS, the Best. (The latter track also served as the closing theme for Japanese film Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.)

