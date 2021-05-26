BTS Perform “Butter”, Introduce New Hand Gestures on Colbert: Watch

BTS appeared remotely from South Korea as guests on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night in support of their new single “Butter”. The Bangtan Boys not only delivered a smooth performance of our most recent Song of the Week, but they introduced fans to some new hand gestures as well.

Before slicing off “Butter”, the septet expanded on the heart-fingers shape they helped popularize in American culture. They taught ARMY a handful of new gestures, including how to make long intestines and a movement that means, “Help! That guy stole my pogo stick!” Jungkook also claimed that Star Trek stole the live long and prosper hand symbol from him. “How is that possible?” he asked rhetorically. “Because Star Trek takes place in the future.” There’s even a particular move that can summon Stephen Colbert himself.

But as cool as all the new moves may be, V warned, “Beware the Double Bunny. Fear the Double Bunny.”

After the instructions, BTS reconvened at what looked like a glamorous ’20s themed hotel to perform “Butter”. Only the second US broadcast performance of the track following last weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, it was a stylish rendition with plenty of golden inlay — and confetti.

Check out both videos below.

In other BTS news, details of the group’s McDonald’s collaboration have been revealed. As previously reported, their meal deal is a 10-piece McNugget, medium fries, a medium Coke, and South Korean-inspired Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. However, it’s the merch line that’s likely got ARMY most excited.

Launching tonight (May 26th) at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Weverse Shop app, the line includes a number of items that blend BTS’ signature style, logo, and iconic purple color with the Mickey D’s brand. There are beach towels, flip-flops, hoodies, purple robes, Sweet Chili and Cajun totes, an umbrella, socks, and so much more. Take a look at some of the items below.

Also be sure to check out the new episode Stanning BTS, our bi-weekly BTS podcast. On the latest episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss all things “Butter”.