Caribou Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Dan Snaith, the mastermind behind Canadian electronic project Caribou, has announced his return to live music with a series of North American tour dates to start in the fall.

The newly scheduled itinerary begins November 15th in Los Angeles, featuring 26 dates across Canada and the United States before culminating on February 21st in Portland. The tour includes a three-night residency in Toronto at the Danforth Music Hall in addition to some two-night stints in Brooklyn and Vancouver.

The dates are in promotion of Caribou’s Suddenly, which we called one of the best albums of 2020. Back in March, he released Suddenly Remixes, featuring reworks by the likes of Four Set, Floating Points, Toro y Moi, Jessy Lanza, and more.

Pre-sales begin May 13th, with a general on-sale starting on May 14th via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also check out Snaith’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… discussing how he made the album after a six-year hiatus.

Caribou 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/15- Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/16- Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/17- Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

11/18- Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

11/19- Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/20- London, ON @ London Music Hall

11/21- Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

11/22- Montreal, QC @ M Telus

11/23- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/24- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/25- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/26- Pittsburgh, PA@ Roxian Theatre

11/27- Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/28- Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)

11/29- Boston, MA @ Royale

11/30- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/01- Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/10- Houston, TX @ White Oak (Downstairs)

02/11- Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

02/12- Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

02/14- Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/16- Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/18- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/19- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/20- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

02/21- Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater