Caribou Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Dan Snaith, the mastermind behind Canadian electronic project Caribou, has announced his return to live music with a series of North American tour dates to start in the fall.
The newly scheduled itinerary begins November 15th in Los Angeles, featuring 26 dates across Canada and the United States before culminating on February 21st in Portland. The tour includes a three-night residency in Toronto at the Danforth Music Hall in addition to some two-night stints in Brooklyn and Vancouver.
The dates are in promotion of Caribou’s Suddenly, which we called one of the best albums of 2020. Back in March, he released Suddenly Remixes, featuring reworks by the likes of Four Set, Floating Points, Toro y Moi, Jessy Lanza, and more.
Pre-sales begin May 13th, with a general on-sale starting on May 14th via Ticketmaster.
Fans can also check out Snaith’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… discussing how he made the album after a six-year hiatus.
Caribou 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
11/15- Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/16- Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/17- Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
11/18- Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
11/19- Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/20- London, ON @ London Music Hall
11/21- Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
11/22- Montreal, QC @ M Telus
11/23- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/24- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/25- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/26- Pittsburgh, PA@ Roxian Theatre
11/27- Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/28- Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)
11/29- Boston, MA @ Royale
11/30- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/01- Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/10- Houston, TX @ White Oak (Downstairs)
02/11- Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
02/12- Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
02/14- Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/16- Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/18- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/19- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/20- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
02/21- Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater