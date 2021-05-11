Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Caribou Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Dan Snaith is finally ready to hit the road in support of Suddenly

Caribou Fall 2021 Winter 2022 tour dates
Caribou, photographed by Thomas Neukum
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2021 | 12:03pm ET

Dan Snaith, the mastermind behind Canadian electronic project Caribou, has announced his return to live music with a series of North American tour dates to start in the fall.

The newly scheduled itinerary begins November 15th in Los Angeles, featuring 26 dates across Canada and the United States before culminating on February 21st in Portland. The tour includes a three-night residency in Toronto at the Danforth Music Hall in addition to some two-night stints in Brooklyn and Vancouver.

The dates are in promotion of Caribou’s Suddenly, which we called one of the best albums of 2020. Back in March, he released Suddenly Remixes, featuring reworks by the likes of Four Set, Floating Points, Toro y Moi, Jessy Lanza, and more.

Related Video

Pre-sales begin May 13th, with a general on-sale starting on May 14th via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also check out Snaith’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… discussing how he made the album after a six-year hiatus.

Caribou 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
11/15- Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/16- Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/17- Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
11/18- Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
11/19- Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/20- London, ON @ London Music Hall
11/21- Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
11/22- Montreal, QC @ M Telus
11/23- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/24- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/25- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/26- Pittsburgh, PA@ Roxian Theatre
11/27- Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/28- Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)
11/29- Boston, MA @ Royale
11/30- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/01- Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/10- Houston, TX @ White Oak (Downstairs)
02/11- Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
02/12- Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
02/14- Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/16- Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/18- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/19- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/20- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
02/21- Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Latest Stories

sylvan esso fall 2021 us tour dates numb video

Sylvan Esso Announce Fall 2021 US Tour Dates

May 11, 2021

big thief 2021 north american tour dates tickets

Big Thief Announce Fall 2021 US Tour Dates

May 11, 2021

Sleater-Kinney 2021 new album

Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Path of Wellness, Share "Worry With You": Stream

May 11, 2021

Rise Against

Rise Against Announce 2021 Summer Tour

May 10, 2021

 

danny elfman nightmare before christmas live to film cocnert experience banc of california stadium october 29th halloween

Danny Elfman's The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film Concert Returning This Halloween

May 10, 2021

Evanescence Halestorm Tour 2021

Evanescence and Halestorm Announce 2021 US Arena Co-Headlining Tour

May 10, 2021

nine inch nails pixies concerts tickets 2021 cleveland tour shows

Nine Inch Nails Announce Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concerts with Pixies

May 7, 2021

justin bieber 2022 tour dates rescheduled justice tickets

Justin Bieber Unveils Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

May 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Caribou Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Help