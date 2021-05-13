Cheap Trick At Budokan: Corey Taylor, Linda Perry, Butch Walker and Producer Jack Douglas Discuss Iconic Album

It’s not very often that a legendary band’s discography is highlighted by a live release, but in the case of Cheap Trick, it just so happens that the live album in question is one of rock’s greatest recordings. Cheap Trick At Budokan put the band from Rockford, Illinois, on the international map and established them as a major force in the music industry.

To celebrate At Budokan, Consequence gathered four esteemed musicians and producers via Zoom for a virtual round-table discussion on the album and Cheap Trick’s legacy.

Along for the ride are Slipknot singer and solo artist Corey Taylor; songwriter, producer, and onetime 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry; songwriter, producer, and Marvelous 3 frontman Butch Walker; and the legendary Jack Douglas, who not only produced and mixed a number of Cheap Trick releases, but also worked on iconic LPs by John Lennon, Aerosmith, and others.

What resulted was four genuine fans of Cheap Trick insightfully geeking out on At Budokan, as well as the impact the band has made on each of them.

Douglas, meanwhile, revealed incredible behind-the-scenes stories of both the album and his other work with Cheap Trick. For those not in the know, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen was invited to work with John Lennon on the latter’s Double Fantasy album, which was produced by Douglas. That led to some unbelievable anecdotes from Douglas about Lennon and The Beatles, in some instances blowing the minds of the fellow round-table participants.

The four panelists alone made for a great conversation, but a very special surprise guest joined them roughly halfway into the discussion. Let’s just say this person offers the most inside knowledge possible when it comes to Cheap Trick and At Budokan.

Enough of our yakking. Watch the round-table conversation on Cheap Trick and At Budokan in the video above, and, if you don’t already have it in your collection, pick up At Budokan here.

Still going strong after nearly 50 years, Cheap Trick recently released their latest album, In Another World, which also comes up in the conversation above. That LP is available here.

Trouble viewing the video player above? Watch the Cheap Trick Round Table on YouTube.