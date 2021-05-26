Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Wonder Woman-Themed Song “Diana”: Stream

Chelsea Wolfe has unveiled the new Wonder Woman-themed song “Diana”. It’s the latest single from DC Comics’ forthcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, out June 18th.

The soundtrack is the musical companion to the comics series of the same name. Each song is loosely based on the narrative. For Wonder Woman’s chapter, Wolfe wrote a song about its central protagonist, Diana.

“I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story — her strength and perspective,” Wolfe said in a press release.

Related Video

The track was co-produced by Wolfe’s collaborator Ben Chisholm, as well as A-list film score composer and the soundtrack’s executive producer Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen). Both are experts at moody, layered soundscapes, making “Diana” a treat to the ears and your sound system.

Cranked at movie theater volume, the song sounds huge, with Wolfe’s signature haunting vocals offering a poetic take on Wonder Woman’s plight. The singer has also provided the voice acting for Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes on YouTube, so for her to sing from the perspective of Diana is somewhat meta.

“There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to d,” Wolfe said. “I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them — a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter.”

Bates called working with Wolfe a “great experience,” adding, “He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.”

“Diana” follows previous singles, including Mastodon’s “Forged by Neron”. The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack also features songs by Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, IDLES, Grey Daze, Soccer Mommy, HEALTH featuring Chino Moreno, and more. Rise Against’s “Broken Dreams, Inc.” served as the soundtrack’s first single when it was released last September.

Stream “Diana” below. You can pre-order the soundtrack here.