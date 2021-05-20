Cher is the next music legend set to receive the biopic treatment.

The “Goddess of Pop” announced the news ahead of her 75th birthday on Thursday. Five-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, A Star is Born) is writing the film, which will be distributed by Universal.

Roth will have no shortage of source material to pull from. A multi-hyphenated entertainer whose career spans seven decades, Cher has found success in music, as one of the best-selling singers of all time, both as one-half of Sonny and Cher and as a solo artist; and in film, as an Oscar-winning and Emmy-wining actress known for roles in Moonstruck, Silkwood, and Mama Mia! Here We Go Again. She is also a fashion icon, a revered figure in the LGBTQ+ community, and a staunch activist and philanthropist, who literally just saved an elephant.

Cher’s biopic does not yet have a name or release date, but the film’s subject is so excited, her head literally hurts. “Ok☹️ got terrible headache…Maybe Got over excited,” Cher tweeted after sharing news of the film.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

Ok☹️

got terrible headache…Maybe Got over excited.

Is this another Version

Of Going 2 take a Shower💋 — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021