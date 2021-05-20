Menu
Cher Biopic in the Works

Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, A Star is Born) is writing the screenplay

Cher biopic
Cher, photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images
May 19, 2021 | 8:46pm ET

Cher is the next music legend set to receive the biopic treatment.

The “Goddess of Pop” announced the news ahead of her 75th birthday on Thursday. Five-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, A Star is Born) is writing the film, which will be distributed by Universal.

Roth will have no shortage of source material to pull from. A multi-hyphenated entertainer whose career spans seven decades, Cher has found success in music, as one of the best-selling singers of all time, both as one-half of Sonny and Cher and as a solo artist; and in film, as an Oscar-winning and Emmy-wining actress known for roles in Moonstruck, Silkwood, and Mama Mia! Here We Go Again. She is also a fashion icon, a revered figure in the LGBTQ+ community, and a staunch activist and philanthropist, who literally just saved an elephant.

Cher’s biopic does not yet have a name or release date, but the film’s subject is so excited, her head literally hurts. “Ok☹️ got terrible headache…Maybe Got over excited,” Cher tweeted after sharing news of the film.

 

