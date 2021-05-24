Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Movie Revealed in First Teaser Trailer for Eternals: Watch

Oscar-winning filmmaker helms an all-star cast that includes Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, and more

marvel cinematic universe chloe zhoa eternals new movie trailer teaser poster
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 24, 2021 | 9:55am ET

After examining working class America in Nomadland, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is set to explore the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her next film is Eternals, an MCU adventure set to reveal some monumental secrets about the world of the Avengers when it hits theaters on November 5th. Marvel has today shared the first teaser trailer for Eternals, which only hints at the glory of the ensemble cast.

The movie centers on a super-powered alien race that came to Earth 7,000 years ago. As a voice over (that sounds like it’s coming from Salma Hayek’s, the Eternals’ spiritual leader and a healer) explains, the Eternals have “watched and guided” humanity for millennia, but “have never interfered, until now.” Considering the movie takes place after Avengers: Endgame, whatever has brought these powerful beings out of hiding must be worse of a threat than Thanos, so you know it’s something nasty.

The trailer mainly provides a look at nearly every Eternal in the ensemble: Gemma Chan as Sersi, a matter manipulator who leads the film; Richard Madden as Ikaris, the flying, eye-laser-firing, super strong leader of the Eternals; Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, able to shoot cosmic energy from his hands, but living his life as a Bollywood star; Lia McHugh as the ageless illusionist Sprite; Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, a cosmic inventor (who happens to be the MCU’s first openly gay hero); Lauren Ridloff as the speedster Makkari, whose deafness means she can’t hear her own sonic booms; Barry Keoghan as Druig, an aloof mind controller; Don Lee as Gilgamesh, a super strong Eternal with an exoskeleton of cosmic energy; and Angelina Jolie as Thena, a warrior who can create weapons out of pure energy.

Related Video

There’s also Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, but he’s a human warrior who will eventually wield a mystical sword as The Black Knight.

As the trailer reveals, Eternals truly looks like a different kind of MCU film. Take a look below, followed by a gallery of all the characters and the new poster.

Eternals marvel movie trailer gemma chan sersi richard madden ikaris
Richard Madden as the super-powered Ikaris (flight, eye beams, strength) and Gemma Chan as the matter manipulator Sersi
Eternals marvel movie trailer angelina jolie thena
Angelina Jolie as Thena, who can create weapons out of cosmic energy
Eternals marvel movie trailer salma hayek ajak
Salma Hayek as the spiritual Ajak, a healer
Eternals marvel movie trailer kumail nanjiani kingo
Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, who can fire cosmic energy projectiles from his hands
Eternals marvel movie trailer brian tyree henry phastos
Brian Tyree Henry as the cosmic-powered inventor Phastos
Eternals marvel movie trailer kit harrington dane whiteman black knight
Kit Harrington as Dane Whiteman, the Black Knight
Eternals marvel movie trailer don lee gilgamesh
Don Lee as the super strong Gilgamesh
Eternals marvel movie trailer barry keoghan druig
Barry Keoghan as the mind-controlling Druig
Eternals marvel movie trailer lia mchugh sprite
Lia McHugh as the illusionist Sprite
Eternals marvel movie trailer lauren ridloff makkari
Lauren Ridloff as the speedster Makkari
marvel eternals poster
Marvel’s Eternals

Latest Stories

timothee chalamet willy wonka origin film prequel

Timothée Chalamet to Play Young Willy Wonka in Origin Film

May 24, 2021

Kevin Spacey L’uomo Che Disegno Dio

Kevin Spacey Cast in First Film Since Sexual Assault Allegations

May 23, 2021

henry cavill highlander movie reboot

Henry Cavill to Star in Highlander Remake

May 21, 2021

Florence and the machine call me cruella stream disney

Florence and The Machine Unveil New Song "Call Me Cruella": Stream

May 21, 2021

 

Almost Famous

Almost Famous Soundtrack Reissued As Massive 103-Song Box Set

May 21, 2021

Borat 2 unreleased footage

Borat 2 Unreleased Footage Coming to Amazon Prime Video

May 20, 2021

tilda swinton whitewashing doctor strange kevin feige

Kevin Feige Regrets Whitewashing Tilda Swinton's Doctor Strange Character

May 20, 2021

Hocus Pocus sequel coming to Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Returning for Disney+ Sequel

May 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chloé Zhao's Marvel Movie Revealed in First Teaser Trailer for Eternals: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help