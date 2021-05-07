Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Chris Cornell’s Family Settles Lawsuit with Doctor Who Prescribed “Mind-Altering” Drugs

The suit was first brought in 2018 by his widow Vicky

chris cornell family lawsuit doctor setles settlement
Chris Cornell
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 7, 2021 | 9:32am ET

Chris Cornell’s family has settled a lawsuit with Dr. Robert Koblin, the man who allegedly prescribed the singer anti-anxiety drugs and opioids in the months before his suicide.

As plaintiffs in the 2018 lawsuit, Cornell’s widow Vicky and their children Toni and Christopher accused the doctor of “negligently and repeatedly” supplying the Soundgarden frontman with “dangerous mind-altering controlled substances,” especially Lorazepam (aka Ativan), but also at least some Oxycodone. The suit claims that this “impaired Mr. Cornell’s cognition, clouded his judgment, and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life.”

The terms of the settlement have been sealed at the plaintiffs’ request. Court documents examined by Rolling Stone gave the reason that, “Over the past several years, online trolls and other unstable individuals have harassed Plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of [the Cornells’ children]. As recently as the past few weeks, Plaintiffs have received death threats online. Furthermore, the increased attention to this case has led to other invasions of Plaintiffs’ privacy.”

Related Video

We do know that the lawsuit focused on the period between September of 2015 and Cornell’s death in May of 2017. During that time, Koblin is alleged to have prescribed Cornell with more than 940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam, aka Ativan.

It’s hard to judge the number of doses without knowing the milligram dosage, but the autopsy report did make a point to note that, “unmonitored use of such excessive amounts of Lorazepam … was known to increase the risk of suicide because it can severely impair judgment, thinking and impulse control and diminish the ability of a patient to think and act rationally.” Still, although Cornell had seven different drugs in his system at the time of the suicide, the autopsy ultimately ruled that “drugs did not contribute to the cause of death.”

While this case is behind her, Vicky Cornell’s time in court hasn’t come to an end. Earlier this year she sued Soundgarden over the buyout price for her husband’s share of the band. This follows an unrelated countersuit that Soundgarden filed against Vicky last year that concerned unreleased recordings and the band’s social media accounts. They also accused Vicky of using money raised at a charity concert for “personal purposes.”

Latest Stories

Mayhem Announce New EP

Mayhem Announce New EP featuring Originals and Covers of Ramones, Dead Kennedys

May 7, 2021

Kurt Cobain hair auction

Six Strands of Kurt Cobain's Hair Are Up for Auction

May 6, 2021

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 6, 2021

Rise Against New Song The Numbers

Rise Against Unveil New Song "The Numbers" from Upcoming Album Nowhere Generation: Stream

May 6, 2021

 

Willow Smith fronts Wicked Wisdom

Willow Smith Reunites and Fronts Mom Jada Pinkett Smith's Metal Band Wicked Wisdom for Mother's Day Surprise: Watch

May 5, 2021

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

GWAR to Release Ragnarök Rye Whiskey

GWAR to Release Signature Ragnarök Rye Whiskey Provided They Don't Drink It All Themselves

May 5, 2021

Marilyn Manson Ashley Morgan Smithline

Ashley Morgan Smithline Accuses Marilyn Manson of Horrific Abuse: "I Survived a Monster"

May 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chris Cornell's Family Settles Lawsuit with Doctor Who Prescribed "Mind-Altering" Drugs

Menu Shop Search Help