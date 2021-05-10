Chrissie Hynde Details New Bob Dylan Covers Album Standing in the Doorway

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers. The record, which is aptly titled Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, will be released on May 21st via BMG.

There are nine songs in total on the album, and Hynde recorded each one during the coronavirus pandemic with some help from her Pretenders bandmate James Walbourne. According to a press release, the whole thing was created “almost entirely by text message,” with Walbourne recording an idea on his phone, Hynde adding her vocals in a response, and then both passing their takes along to producer Tchad Blake (U2, Arctic Monkeys, Fiona Apple) to mix everything together.

Hynde was inspired to create Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan a few weeks into lockdown when Walbourne sent her “Murder Most Foul”, the 17-minute-long folk epic Dylan released in 2020. It was Dylan’s first new song in eight years and landed the icon his first-ever Billboard No. 1 spot. “Listening to that song completely changed everything for me,” said Hynde in a statement. “I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in.”

“I remember where I was sitting the day that Kennedy was shot — every reference in the song,” the Hate for Sale singer continued. “Whatever Bob does, he still manages somewhere in there to make you laugh because as much as anything, he’s a comedian. He’s always funny and always has something to say. That’s when I called James and said, ‘let’s do some Dylan covers’ and that’s what started this whole thing.”

Accompanying the release of Hynde’s album will be Tomorrow Is a Long Time, a new film that captures the recording process of these Dylan covers. Directed by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, the movie features specially filmed exclusive performances of all nine songs. It will air on Sky Arts on Monday, May 24th — the day of Dylan’s 80th birthday.

Pre-orders for Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan are currently ongoing, including a special vinyl pressing. Take a look at the cover art and tracklist below.

Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan Artwork:

Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan Tracklist:

01. In the Summertime

02. You’re a Big Girl Now

03. Standing in the Doorway

04. Sweetheart like You

05. Blind Willie McTell

06. Love Minus Zero / No Limit

07. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight

08. Tomorrow Is a Long Time

09. Every Grain of Sand