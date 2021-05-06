Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Coldplay Share New Single “Higher Power” and Alien-Powered Video: Stream

Max Martin-produced single is their first new song in two years

coldplay new song video higher power watch
Coldplay in “Higher Power” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 6, 2021 | 7:00pm ET

Coldplay are back with “Higher Power”, their first new song in two years. The track reunites the British rockers with Max Martin, the Swedish super producer responsible for dozens of No. 1 hits. Watch the alien-powered music video below.

The Chris Martin-led band beamed a specially recorded performance of the single to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who premiered the track on board the International Space Station. The AR-augmented clip features dancing alien holograms, fitting in with the theme of the Alien Radio FM website where they’ve been teasing new music lately.

“‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” wrote Coldplay on social media. “It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”

Related Video

Max Martin and Coldplay last linked up on the group’s 2019 studio album, Everyday Life, for which he contributed keys and served as a producer on the track “Orphans”. It’s unclear whether “Higher Power” is a teaser for an upcoming LP, but the band is in full promotion mode.

They will debut the song live on the May 9th episode of American Idol and are also slated to perform at the 2021 BRIT Awards two days later. On May 22nd, Coldplay will join artists like HAIM, Damon Albarn, and Wolf Alice for the Glastonbury Live at Worthy Farm livestream.

Purchase the limited edition CD single here.

“Higher Power” Artwork:
coldplay new song higher power artwork

Latest Stories

jeff rosenstock mike park bruce lee band blt new song single listen stream

Mike Park and Jeff Rosenstock's Bruce Lee Band Share New Song "BLT": Stream

May 6, 2021

frank turner new song the gathering jason isbell dom howard 2021 tour

Frank Turner Teams with Jason Isbell and Muse's Dom Howard for New Song "The Gathering": Stream

May 6, 2021

Miles Davis

One of Miles Davis' Final Performances Gets Live Album Treatment

May 6, 2021

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 6, 2021

 

primal scream bobby gillespie savages jehnny beth new song chase it down stream

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Savages' Jehnny Beth Unite on "Chase It Down": Stream

May 6, 2021

Little Simz Woman stream Cleo Sol new song music video, photo via YouTube

Little Simz Reunites with Cleo Sol for Uplifting New Song "Woman": Stream

May 6, 2021

Rise Against New Song The Numbers

Rise Against Unveil New Song "The Numbers" from Upcoming Album Nowhere Generation: Stream

May 6, 2021

moses sumney Hypnotic Brass Ensemble jagjaguwar 25 richard youngs sapphie soon it will be fire this is a mindfulness drill

Jagjaguwar Announces Reimagining of Richard Youngs' Sapphie, Shares "Soon It Will be Fire" with Moses Sumney: Stream

May 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coldplay Share New Single "Higher Power" and Alien-Powered Video: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help