Conan O’Brien Announces Final Date for Nightly TBS Show

By the end of next month, Conan O’Brien will no longer be a late-night staple. Last night, he shared that Conan will air its final episode on June 24th.

“We are winding down our TBS show,” O’Brien said while opening the show on Monday. “The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of the program. Imagine a cooking show with puppets, and you’ll have the wrong idea.”

The final weeks of the show will include clips of O’Brien’s favorite moments over the past 11 years and a lineup of special guests, culminating in an hour-long finale. After expressing his gratitude for the support of the cable network, he added, “I’d like these last couple of weeks to be a fond look back at all the absurd madness that my team and I have concocted.”

The announcement comes as no surprise. In November, O’Brien revealed Conan would be coming to an end as he transitions to a weekly variety show on HBO Max. O’Brien’s exit brings his 28-year run as a late-night talk show host to a close.

Conan has aired on TBS since 2010. O’Brien moved over to the network after an acrimonious departure from his 17-year tenure at NBC, during which he first hosted Late Night from 1993-2009 before briefly taking over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno.

Details about O’Brien’s HBO Max project are scarce at the moment but it has been described as a “variety format” that will be a departure from his current show. In the meantime, he can give greater attention to his Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast.