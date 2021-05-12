Consequence Launches Protect Live Music Livestream Archive

Last month, Consequence celebrated our rebranding and new website with the Protect Live Music livestream event benefitting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Now, we’re giving readers and fans a chance to revisit a number of the Protect Live Music performances with our on-demand archive.

Each week, we’ll be rolling out six to seven archival videos exclusively available on the Protect Live Music page. Launching today (March 12th), the first clips we’ve loaded up include performances from Anjimile, Briston Maroney, Claudio Sanchez’s Prize Fighter Inferno, Watkins Family Hour, and Skeggs, plus testimonials from Julien Baker, Thao Nguyen, and Real Estate.

To access the archives, all you need to do is sign up using your email address. If you already created an account to watch Protect Live Music live, you’re already set to access the archives using the same login information.

During the original event, which broadcast April 9th and 10th, 2021, all proceeds from our Protect Live Music merch line went to benefit NIVA in their fight to support independent venues across the US as they recover from the pandemic. Even after the livestream, a portion of proceeds continue to go to NIVA — as they always have. You can head to the Consequence Shop to browse the collection, or hit up the virtual merch table on the PLM Archive.

You can also donate to NIVA directly here.

Make sure to check back every Wednesday over the next two months as we continue rolling out new archival videos from the likes of Portugal. The Man, Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus, Rodrigo y Gabriela, PUP, Lady Lamb, Lucero, Brian Fallon, IAN SWEET, together PANGEA, TEKE::TEKE, and more.