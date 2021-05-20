Consequence Seeks Interns For Summer 2021

Consequence is seeking interns with a passion for music, film, TV, and pop culture for Summer 2021.

All candidates will work remotely, and must be available to work approximately 30 hours per week on Eastern Standard Time. Candidates must also be able to receive college credit.

Interns will participate in an educational program, with opportunities to hone their industry experience and knowledge both within and outside of the department they intern for. Experience writing clean copy for a music or entertainment outlet is a plus.

For editorial interns, please include links to 2-3 writing samples/clips in your application.

For graphic design interns, please link to your portfolio and/or design samples.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to internship@consequence.net with the subject line “Consequence Internship – Summer 2021” as well as your internship field of choice, i.e. Social Media/Graphic Design/Video. Deadline to apply is May 31st, and start/end dates are flexible based on school schedule.

Positions available:

Editorial Intern

— Assist with writing news stories

— Assist editorial staff with research, transcriptions and building stories in the CMS

— Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval

— Opportunity to contribute to staff roundtables/lists

— Assist with administrative assignments

Social Media Intern

— Assist in copywriting for posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more

— Assist in scheduling tweets and Facebook posts

— Assist in managing and develop strategies for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more

— Research noteworthy historical moments, anniversaries, and birthdays

— Actively monitor social media for trending topics and content to share on our channels

— Engage with the Consequence audience

— Assist with analytics

Graphic Design Intern

— Familiar with graphic design

— Have experience using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

— Experience in video editing and/or animation is a plus

— Collaborate with the graphic design team on designing images for use in articles, videos and social media

— Help create imagery for merchandise and promotional materials

— Help create assets for artists’ social media takeovers

Video Intern

— Familiar with graphic design, video production, and/or animation

— Have experience using Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop

— Assist video team in creating short-form video content for editorial and social media

— Assist with transcribing video interviews

— Help video team with long-form original video content

— Help ideate video series