Consequence’s Under the Tracks Plays Five Degrees of Chicago on Vans’ Channel 66

Consequence is back with a new edition of our bi-weekly show on Vans’ Channel 66, Under the Tracks. Airing May 17th, the latest episode will find host NNAMDÏ play a game of Five Degrees of Chicago with a pair of very special guests.

This week’s Under the Tracks comes under the theme of “Worlds Collide,” where NNAMDÏ and guest DJs Post Animal and Grapetooth’s Chris Bailoni will each spin a 45-minute playlist spotlighting Chicago’s vast interconnected music scene. Each set will highlight songs by “people who have collabed with people who have collabed with people;” think of it like the Kevin Bacon game, only with Chicago music.

Post Animal released their sophomore album, Forward Motion Godyssey, the month before the pandemic shut down their touring opportunities. Even so, the follow-up to 2018’s When I Think of You in a Castle demonstrated just how far their sounds can reach. The five-piece is able to achieve “both stoner-metal brutishness and dreamy R&B elegance in the very same instant,” as their bio puts it, while keeping their kinetic prog style filled with references to psych-rock and electronic music.

Chris Bailoni, meanwhile, gets around the Windy City scene. Producing and releasing music under the moniker Home-Sick, he met Twin Peaks’ singer/guitarist Clay Frankel in 2012. At the time, Bailoni was focused on his own material, so it wasn’t until three years later that he and Frankel started recording together. They dubbed themselves Grapetooth after a nickname Twin Peaks’ tour manager, Peyton Copes, gave Frankel following a night of red wine indulgence. Their self-titled debut dropped in 2018, and last year saw them team with fellow Chicago natives Lala Lala on the “Fantasy Movie” b/w “Valentine” collaborative single.

You can hear how Bailoni, Post Animal, and NNAMDÏ connect the sonic threads of their hometown when Under the Tracks streams live from House of Vans Chicago on Channel 66 this Monday, May 17th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Be sure to stay tuned for future installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.