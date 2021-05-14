Conway the Machine Performs “Scatter Brain” with J.I.D and Ludacris on Fallon: Watch

Conway the Machine took the live stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, and he just so happened to bring J.I.D and Ludacris with him for the special occasion. Unsurprisingly, the rappers put on quite a spectacle for Conway’s late-night set by performing his single “Scatter Brain”, performing in a smoky room full of staticky TVs. Catch the replay below.

The Buffalo rapper was so stoked to return to The Tonight Show that he couldn’t help but express his gratitude online. “Well well well… The man wit the twisted face done made it to the tonight show with jimmy Fallon… AGAIN!” he wrote on Instagram. “Yea I was counted out and shitted on but I stayed at it and got where I’m at by doin it MY WAY and it’s a beautiful feeling!”

Earlier this year, Conway the Machine released not one, but two new albums: If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed back in February and La Maquina a few weeks ago in April. The latter features “Scatter Brain” in addition to other collaborations with his Griselda labelmates Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher.

Miraculously, the fact that Conway the Machine has already dropped two studio LPs in 2021 doesn’t even come as a surprise. After all, this is the same guy who put out From King to a GOD last September after releasing No One Mourns the Wicked and LULU earlier in 2020. Props to the rapper for choosing a fitting moniker.