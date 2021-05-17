Adam Duritz on Channeling The Who and Counting Crows’ Influence on Emo



Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz catches up with Kyle Meredith to dive into the band’s return to new music with Butter Miracle Suite Volume One. The frontman discusses the idea to write what is essentially a small rock opera and his being burnt out on the music business prior to this newfound inspiration, as well as channeling The Who, the importance of music in his life, and how dissociative disorder directs his writing.

Duritz also tells us what it was like hearing so many artists from the 2000’s emo scene naming him as a prime influence, and the struggle to release a deluxe edition of Recovering the Satellites due to the label losing and misplacing files along with the Universal Records fire that potentially destroyed much of what was left.

