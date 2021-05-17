Menu
Adam Duritz on Channeling The Who and Counting Crows’ Influence on Emo

Duritz talks Butter Miracle Suite One and the possibility of a Recovering the Satellites deluxe edition

May 17, 2021 | 2:45pm ET


Counting CrowsAdam Duritz catches up with Kyle Meredith to dive into the band’s return to new music with Butter Miracle Suite Volume One. The frontman discusses the idea to write what is essentially a small rock opera and his being burnt out on the music business prior to this newfound inspiration, as well as channeling The Who, the importance of music in his life, and how dissociative disorder directs his writing.

Duritz also tells us what it was like hearing so many artists from the 2000’s emo scene naming him as a prime influence, and the struggle to release a deluxe edition of Recovering the Satellites due to the label losing and misplacing files along with the Universal Records fire that potentially destroyed much of what was left.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Adam Duritz on Channeling The Who and Counting Crows' Influence on Emo

